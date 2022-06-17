SHERIDAN — Landon's Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will offer a Father's Day class entitled "Dads and Dinos."
Participants will plant a 4-inch pot of petunias for the father figure they know. Dinosaur decorations will also be available to hide among the petunias in the planter.
Those planning to join for the event should pre-register by calling the store, stopping by or messaging Landon's on Facebook. The cost to participate is $10 per person.
For additional information, contact the store at 307-672-8340.