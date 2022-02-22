SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will host a “Succ-cess with Succulents” class Feb. 26 from 1-3 p.m.
This class is aimed at those looking to add some greenery to their home or office but need plants that require a little less care. In this class, attendees will discuss the different varieties of succulents, learn general care and how to propagate them.
Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.
For more information, call the greenhouse at 307-672-8340.