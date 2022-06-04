DAYTON — A spot being monitored for a potential landslide on U.S. Highway 14 east of Steamboat Point does not pose safety concerns for motorists, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
“We’re not concerned about safety,” WYDOT Senior Public Relations Specialist Laura Dalles said. “It’s something we have been watching for a number of years. Right now, (workers) are up there putting in a potential temporary additional lane, so in the event that the shoulder does slide off, we have a way to divert traffic.”
Maintenance crews have been working in the right of way just east of Steamboat Point on the highway above Dayton since May 26. The work may require short term lane closure with flagging operations due to the need for utilizing heavy equipment in the right of way, and was expected to take about a week.
This work is a preventative measure in the event the roadway gives way to a landslide. WYDOT District 4 maintenance staff and geologists have been watching at mile marker 69.8 for some time.
According to WYDOT geologist James Dahill, landslides are not unique to the stretch of U.S. 14 and happen in other areas of Wyoming. WYDOT began monitoring the site several years ago just below the highway and knew it would move progressively up the terrain toward the highway.
Dahill said the challenge with the Little Tongue River landslide is that US 14 crosses the slide at the waistline, or midpoint, of the slide. This means there is just as much slide-prone material above the road as there is below the roadway. Because of the nature of this geological structure, each year’s melting snowpack and yearly erosion results in the weak shale becoming saturated over time. Those blocks start sliding downhill due to gravity and the steepness of the side of the mountain.
It is a matter of time and if no action is taken, the slide will continue much like a conveyor belt, working its way up the slope. At that point the highway will be in jeopardy, according to Dahill.
“Gravity works well, and when you get (the ground) wet with snow and moisture, that landslide mass gets saturated and moves downhill. We have been watching it work its way up the hill,” Dahill said.
WYDOT installed instrumentation in the ground to monitor the site, which will be ongoing on a monthly basis through the summer. That monitoring will indicate the rate of movement and depth of movement, which will be valuable when coming up with a long term, permanent solution, Dahill said.
Drier conditions with the onset of July and August will slow landslide movement down, giving crews time to design that permanent solution, Dahill said.
Dalles said that if the road was to go, it would affect a lot of drivers.
“We do have some plans in place in the event it does go, but our geologists tell us it will probably hold until next spring. It probably won’t survive another spring runoff,” she said.
WYDOT noticed considerable movement in recent weeks and has concerns that the eastbound travel lane has the potential to be affected by the slide. Staff decided to put in place some precautionary measures, although at this time, the section of roadway is sufficient. The boundary of the lower lip of the slide is, however, quite close to the fence and guardrail.
Preventative measures include enlarging the westbound shoulder to accommodate westbound traffic if the landslide encroaches into the eastbound lane. In addition, crews will be placing an impermeable membrane in the ditch above the landslide to reduce infiltration of surface runoff water under the road, which greatly contributes to the sliding movement.
“I asked them if any of our recent moisture has affected it, and they hadn’t seen anything as of yet. It is still pretty snowy though, and things haven’t really started running off,” Dalles said. “But our maintenance and geology people are keeping a close eye on it. Right now, it is not an issue to motorists."
In addition to preventative measures, WYDOT is working on some short-term solutions in the event the landslide results in more severe changes to the roadway. Maintenance and geology will continue to monitor the landslide monthly utilizing an in-place subsurface monitoring well to track future slide movement and will be assessing the site monthly. Maintenance will monitor slide movement daily and will notify geology should the slide encroach further into the highway surfacing.
The slide is driven by moisture so movement is expected to slow down as drier conditions come about this spring and the ground dries out.