SHERIDAN — John and Sharon Lansing were married on Sept. 3, 1961, at the First Methodist Church in Sheridan.
They owned and operated Lansing's Paint Studio in Sheridan until 1988, when they sold the business and moved to Denver, Colorado. John Lansing's employment took them to Colorado, Arizona and back to Colorado.
After their retirement, they returned to Sheridan in 2016.
The Lansings have three children — Debbie Wildermuth of Flagstaff, Arizona; Michele Kostelecky of Auburn, Alabama; and Mike Lansing of Sheridan. They have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of their 60th anniversary was held in July at The Barn in Big Horn hosted by their three children.