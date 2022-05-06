SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Republican Party’s Credentials Committee recommended Thursday morning that Laramie County be stripped of nearly all its delegates to the party’s statewide convention.
Laramie County — which boasts the state’s largest population — would have 36 delegates to the convention, but the recommendation from the committee passed Thursday would reduce that number to just three, the fewest of any county in the state. All delegates to the convention will consider the recommendation Saturday morning as one of the first orders of business during the convention.
The debate regarding whether Laramie County’s delegates should be seated began in April, when Laramie County precinct committeeman and Central Committee member Ben Hornok, filed a complaint questioning whether delegates set to attend the state convention had been properly nominated in March.
While the credentials committee recommended Laramie County be punished for its rules violation, it also knocked down attempts to punish other counties for rules violations.
“We’re not here to show mercy. We’re not here to have somebody say they’re victims. We’re not here to allow people to repeatedly break the bylaws,” said Susan Porden, a voting member of the statewide credentials committee and the chair of the Sheridan County credentials committee. “What we’re here to do is to say were the bylaws followed with respect to the process at the county convention, and if not, what are we going to do about it?”
Porden added the credentials committee — and perhaps the convention as a whole — is not responsible for the rules violation.
“The county chair is going to have to go back to her own voters and explain why she disenfranchised them,” Porden said. “We did not. She did.”
Proponents of cutting Laramie County’s delegates have said the rules violation must be dealt with, citing election integrity as a top priority for the state party.
Critics of punishing Laramie County pointed to other rules violations — particularly accusations proper notice was not given for county caucus and convention dates — had not been so harshly scrutinized.
For example, Sheridan County Republican Gail Symons said in a complaint filed with the state party the county Republican parties in Albany, Crook and Sublette failed to notify their respective county clerks about when they would hold their county conventions, which is required under state bylaws.
The uneven response to rules violations was pointed out Thursday at the statewide credentials committee meeting as well.
“We really need to be careful,” said Jeb Hanson, a Niobrara Republican delegate. “We could be opening the door to allow any faction of the party to target any county that they don’t like. And it is not viable to audit each and every county. This is cherry picking.”
Michael Madden, a Johnson County Republican on the statewide credentials committee and former state legislator, tried near the end of the credentials committee meeting Thursday to force a reconsideration of the original 15-8 vote in favor of reducing Laramie County’s delegate numbers.
That attempt failed, but may resurface Saturday morning when the credentials committee meets again before the start of the full convention. A delegate representing one of the 15 who voted in favor of the punishment against Laramie County must make the motion to reconsider.
“I think we’re trying to kill a fly with a sledge hammer,” Madden said.