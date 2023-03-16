WYO Theater stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center welcomes Grammy Award winner and guitar-shredding artist Larry Mitchell to the WYO stage April 1.

Starting at 7 p.m. award-winning singer/songwriter Randi Driscoll will open the performance followed by Larry Mitchell who will be supported onstage by a few local bandmates.

