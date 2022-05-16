SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will welcome Grammy Award winner Larry Mitchell to the WYO stage May 20 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will open with local group the Rollin7s and Mitchell will be supported onstage by a few local performers.
Mitchell is a Grammy award-winning producer, engineer and performer who has toured the world playing guitar with well-known artists including Tracy Chapman, Billy Squier, Ric Ocasek and Miguel Bosé.
In his original compositions, Mitchell skillfully weaves guitar textures that showcase his virtuosity as a solo artist and ensemble player. As an artist, he has released nine solo records and won a San Diego Music Award for best pop jazz artist.
The Rollin7s feature lead guitarist Rollie Hruza, Steve Sisson on keyboard, drummer David Haberman and lead vocalist Madisyn Danforth. The group performed recently to a standing-room-only crowd at Luminous Brewhouse and will be recording a Rollin7s EP later this year.
Tickets for the May 20 show cost $24 for adults, $20 for senior and military members and $12 for students.
Tickets are available through the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St., online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.