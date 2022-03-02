SHERIDAN — Members of the Civic Theatre Guild will present productions of "A Bad Year for Tomatoes" at the Carriage House Theater beginning Feb. 24.
The play tells the story of the famous Myra Marlowe, who fed up with the pressures and demands of her acting career, leases a house in the tiny New England hamlet of Beaver Haven and settles down to write her autobiography. She is successful in turning aside the offers pressed on her by her long-time agent, but dealing with her nosy, omnipresent neighbors is a different matter.
In an attempt to shoo them away, and gain some privacy, Myra invents a mad, homicidal sister — who is kept locked in an upstairs room, but who occasionally escapes long enough to scare off uninvited visitors. The ruse works well until the sheriff arrives to look into suspicions of murder.
Shows are set for March 3-6, with showtimes at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets for the show cost $15 for adults and $12 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.