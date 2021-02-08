SHERIDAN — While the 60-degree days of last week seem like a distant memory, those warmer temperatures kept some local bodies of water from freezing over earlier this winter.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region Fisheries Supervisor Paul Mavrakis said the late freeze shouldn't impact fish health through the winter in larger bodies of water, though.
Lake DeSmet, for example, still remained primarily open at the end of 2020. While ice has formed on much of the lake now, officials still encourage individuals heading out for some winter recreation to use caution and evaluate ice conditions carefully.
"Smaller water bodies may experience some winter kill of fish if ice and snow cover extends for a long time," Mavrakis said. "A lake or reservoir the size of DeSmet is largely immune from this type of impact though."
In April 2019, WGFD stocked Lake DeSmet with 40,000 kokanee salmon. The fish were fingerling size at that time, but officials said anglers have been catching some reaching up to 14-15 inches this winter.
"Anglers should be aware that kokanee are included in the trout combination limit in the regulations," said Andrew Nikirk, WGFD fisheries biologist. "There is a six-trout combination limit at DeSmet and Kokanee are included in that.
"So for example, an angler could catch and keep six kokanee or five rainbow trout and one kokanee, three rainbow trout and three kokanee, etc.," he continued.
Brook and lake trout have their own limits and are not included in the trout combo, but they occur in very small numbers at DeSmet, according to Nikirk.
Nikirk also noted while statewide most anglers are limited to just two poles while fishing, there are 28 waters in the state where up to six poles can be used while ice covers the waters. In the Sheridan Region, only two fall on that list — DeSmet or Keyhole Reservoir.
Anglers have found plenty of success in the early ice fishing season. At Keyhole, there have been reports of anglers catching crappie and walleye, Nikirk said. Anglers have also had generally good success at Sibley Lake and Healy Reservoir.
Nikirk and Mavrakis recommended calls to local sporting goods stores for additional fishing reports for the area.
With temperatures dropping significantly over the weekend and cold temperatures expected to continue through the next week, ice is expected to thicken on area waters and is sure to draw more anglers outside to test their skills.
WGFD also has projects planned to continue enhancing fish habitat across the region. Projects include improvement of connectivity for fish passage in Clear Creek near Buffalo, stream stabilization and rehabilitation work on the Tongue River near Dayton and potentially work to improve fish passage and connectivity in the Middle Fork of the Powder River near Kaycee.