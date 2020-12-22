SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns recognized Helen Laumann for all her years of service to the museum and Sheridan County communities. This December, Laumann decided to step down from the board after 18 years of service to the museum.
“Helen’s dedication to the history of Sheridan County is truly unmatched. She’s been a part of the museum’s history, growth and has been a driving force behind much of our adult programming,” said Executive Director Mikayla Larrow.
The popular monthly program, Conversations in History, was overseen by Laumann shortly after its inception in the early 2000s.
“Since the creation of Conversations in History, Helen was involved with the program and would eventually lead it to where it is today," Larrow said. "Her talks ranged from the sugar beet industry to the old Sheridan Inn and many other minute aspects of Sheridan’s past. Her knowledge of our area is truly remarkable.”
Throughout Larrow’s time on the Board of Directors and as a volunteer, she’s shared the history of Sheridan with thousands of interested individuals and donated more than 2,000 hours to the museum.
“Helen is one of the longest serving board members and her membership has been invaluable," board member and Secretary Carol Watkins said. "She’s always been the go to person to ask about past museum events and history of our area. Helen can always remember what happened when; she was our historian. She’ll be missed by all of us on the board.”
In honor of her service and dedication to preserving and sharing Sheridan's history, the Board of Directors unanimously voted to award Laumann a lifetime membership with the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum at the Bighorns.
“Helen has done a lot for the museum, board, and community," Board President Christopher Sherwood said. "She has certainly earned this honor.”