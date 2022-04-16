SHERIDAN — What’s the best way to keep your home, business or vehicle safe?
Lock it up.
Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said victims of burglary crimes have one common denominator: sites left unsecured.
“We have very few forced entries into property,” Ringley said. “The targets for burglaries are targets of opportunity where people will check to see if a door’s unlocked, and if it’s unlocked, will enter the vehicle or premises and take whatever is available.”
Sheridan County Undersheriff Lt. Levi Dominguez found similar trends.
“Most thieves are lazy and if they find homes, vehicles, buildings and businesses secure and locked, they move on,” Dominguez said.
Looking back on the last three years, 53% of the burglarized buildings, businesses, homes and vehicles Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated were all unlocked.
Only 33% of those businesses burglarized had security cameras and none of the businesses had a working alarm system at the time of the burglary. SCSO data shows only 11% of the properties burglarized from 2019-2021 either had a security system, video surveillance system or both.
From SPD’s National Incident-Based Reporting System, Ringley said the agency recorded six thefts from buildings, 19 burglary/breaking and entering cases and 35 thefts from motor vehicles.
With increased access to technology, Ringley said he’s seen several businesses and homeowners install doorbells with video capabilities, increasing chances of law enforcement finding a criminal if a burglary takes place. Ringley said the devices serve as good deterrents to criminal activity and remain useful to identify culprits after the act.
Both law enforcement administrators encouraged the most simple forms of security, from locking homes, vehicles, outbuildings and businesses to remaining aware of how one might tip off crimes of opportunity to a criminal, like posting on public social media platforms when an individual or family is going out of town, thus presenting a less risky option for a burglar to break into a home or business.
“We urge people to post their holiday pictures once they return,” Ringley said.
For those wishing to go above and beyond routinely locking a door and securing belongings, law enforcement administrators suggested having professionals install alarm systems, video surveillance systems or both.
“Know how to use whatever system you may choose and ensure it’s working on a regular basis,” Dominguez said. “Video surveillance systems should be placed in a manner that can capture all entry points of a building including windows and doors. They should also be placed in a manner where a vehicle can be easily identifiable or vehicle registration can be seen. This can be accomplished by placing video surveillance cameras in a discreet place at the end of a driveway or access road.”