SHERIDAN — With St. Patrick’s Day celebrations coming up this week, law enforcement and health care professionals are encouraging those who plan to participate to plan ahead and take care of one another.
Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley encourages the community to enjoy themselves in any way they choose to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but to do so responsibly.
“A responsible manner means that people do not over-consume to the point where they can’t take care of themselves or to where they affect the enjoyment of other people as well,” Ringley said.
Part of enjoying the holiday responsibly, Ringley said, is planning ahead of time by arranging a designated driver. For those visiting from out of town, Ringley recommends booking a hotel close to the event or establishment guests plan on attending.
Ringley said SPD does not typically see any uptick in alcohol-related arrests during holidays occurring in the cold winter months, but St. Patrick’s Day can potentially be an outlier as the weather begins to warm, drawing more people out to participate in local festivities.
“It’s generally three to five [DUI arrests over the weekends], depending on the time of year. When it’s colder the numbers seem to generally decrease, but as we’re coming out of a long, cold winter, there may be more people out enjoying the more temperate weather,” Ringley said. “There is potential, if there are more people out enjoying themselves, that more people will consume more than the legal limit and make the choice to operate a motor vehicle.”
While the weather may be warming up, the threat of hypothermia is still there, Ringley said, especially after the sun sets. If an individual were to consume alcohol in excess to celebrate the holiday, they could be at an increased risk of succumbing to the elements.
“One thing we’re always very concerned about is people succumbing to hypothermia because they’ve had so much to drink and sit down for a second, or fall down, and they’re going to go unconscious,” Ringley said.
Hypothermia is not the only potential threat posed by excessive drinking. Sheridan Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Dr. Keith Borg said binge drinking puts stress on the kidneys, liver and heart, and excess amounts of alcohol can damage those organs, potentially causing further problems.
“I certainly think on St. Patrick’s Day you should raise a beverage of your choice, alcoholic or not, to celebrate the snakes leaving Ireland, but the health effects of drinking in excess are well known and ill-advised,” Borg said.
The potential health issues posed by binge drinking can be tough to treat, Borg said, even in the SMH emergency department.
“The emergency department is poorly equipped to deal with the challenges of alcoholism and drug abuse. That said, it’s an important point of our practice and we’re happy to see and treat those patients, but it’s difficult and challenging because of the disease processes, the social aspects, the legal aspects and others,” Borg said.
Part of staying safe when planning to consume alcohol, Borg said, is being mindful of the company one may keep.
“One of my favorite expressions…is, ‘choose your friends before you go drinking,’ and I think it’s an important one around any holiday where you may consume alcohol in excess,” Borg said. “The situation you find yourself in and the people who you surround yourself with both make it more enjoyable and also much safer.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.