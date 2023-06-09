SHERIDAN — According to a press release by Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez, the law enforcement “impersonator” reported to Sheridan Police Department Wednesday has been identified as a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was off-duty at the time of the incident. As of this time, Dominguez wrote, there is no known concern to the public from a possible law enforcement impersonator in the Sheridan area.
SPD received a report to dispatch at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday from a driver who was informally pulled over near the intersection of West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue. The suspect identified himself as a law enforcement officer to the driver, presented a badge and gave the victim a verbal warning for a perceived violation of Wyoming State Statute.