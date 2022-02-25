SHERIDAN — Members of Wyoming's law enforcement community gathered with the sponsors of a bill making its way through the Wyoming Legislature that seeks to reinforce individuals' Second Amendment rights.
The Second Amendment Protection Act, Senate File 102, passed the Senate on third reading Thursday, and was received for introduction in the House. The bill seeks to prevent Wyoming officials from enforcing federal mandates that infringe on Second Amendment rights. The measure was written in collaboration with Wyoming law enforcement officials and Gun Owners of America.
At a press conference Thursday morning at the Wyoming Capitol, Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, said the bill was the culmination of months of effort working with law enforcement and other interested parties.
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson, who also serves as president of the Wyoming Sheriff's Association, said he applauded the effort of law enforcement officers across the state who work to uphold the U.S. Constitution and individual rights each day.
Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska said law enforcement's role in shaping the legislation centered around explaining the issues that existed with previous renditions of similar bills, which may included unclear language.
Earlier this week, legislators added amendments to the bill that primarily allow for continued enforcement of constitutional firearms laws, such as those surrounding individuals convicted of domestic abuse or violence.
SF102 was not the only Second Amendment bill drafted for the 2022 legislative session. Senate File 87 and its counterpart House Bill 133 boasted similar aims as the Second Amendment Protection Act, but also went further.
It would have declared any federal rule or law that infringes on firearms ownership unconstitutional and null in the state. Some of its language included opposition to federal actions such as increased taxes on ammunition, registration of firearms or the confiscation of firearms. It also included a penalty for law enforcement officers who tried to enforce such federal rules.
Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, a sponsor of SF87, voted against the Second Amendment Protection Act on Thursday. After the vote, he acknowledged the unusual nature of his voting against a Second Amendment bill, but said he didn't like "the politics" of how the bill was passed, and added he felt SF87 was the better bill. Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, also a sponsor of SF87, also voted against the bill, despite his longstanding record of supporting gun rights.
SF87 and HB133 failed introduction in their respective houses last week.