SHERIDAN — Local law enforcement agencies in Sheridan and Johnson counties have received reports of scammers, purporting to be local or regional law enforcement professionals, calling residents to advise they missed jury duty.
According to a joint press release, this type of scam has been prevalent for years, but has hit central and southern Wyoming heavily in the past few months.
Some key aspects of these new attempts are that the scammer does not have a noticeable accent and even plays a background recording of a scanner or police radios. The scammer also uses legitimate sounding police lingo and advises the potential victim that a gag order issued by the “judge” prohibits speaking with anyone about the fees owed. However, the caller does ask the victim to drive to a box store to purchase prepaid credit cards.
Local officials reminded area residents legitimate law enforcement will never demand immediate payment over the phone. If any doubts arise while speaking with law enforcement, feel free to terminate the call and then call your respective agency’s non-emergency phone number. Even if your caller ID shows a legitimate local phone number, it can be spoofed to further authenticate the attempted scam.
For additional information, contact your local law enforcement agency.