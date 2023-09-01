drunk driving stock
SHERIDAN — During the Labor Day holiday period, including the end of summertime and the busy holiday weekend, Wyoming law enforcement will be working to decrease impaired driving.

Through Sept. 4, officers, deputies and troopers will take part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high visibility enforcement event. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely, Wyoming Department of Transportation officials said.

