20220307 DaveKinskey03-ms.jpg

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, discusses legislation in Senate Chambers Monday, March 7, 2022, in Cheyenne. Kinskey is one of six members of a joint conference committee working on redistricting legislation.

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s reserve account may fill to a record $2 billion this year due to high oil prices, but relying on volatile commodities like oil, gas and coal to fund public services means state coffers are susceptible to the same volatile boom and bust cycles as the energy industry.

It also means the energy industry has carried the burden of funding state services for decades, which some experts argue is unsustainable.

Tags

Recommended for you