SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has organized a book drive for Sheridan and Buffalo.
The book drive will continue through May 7, with the aim of placing books and literary learning tools in the homes of underserved children.
Donations needed include new and gently used picture and chapter books, new spiral notebooks, new crayons, pencils and markers, word find books, workbooks and flash cards.
For additional information, contact Kate Gonda at 316-518-4794 in Sheridan or Adri Ruby at 307-620-2660 in Buffalo.