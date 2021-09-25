SHERIDAN — Applications for the next class of Leadership Sheridan County will open Oct. 1 and will be accepted throughout the month of October.
Leadership Sheridan County is a program designed to inspire citizens to assume leadership roles in the community. One of more than 1,000 Chamber leadership development programs throughout the United States, Leadership Sheridan County challenges and prepares individuals from diverse backgrounds to become influential in determining the future of Sheridan County.
For more information about Leadership Sheridan County or to apply, call 307-672-2485 or see www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.