image
File photo — The Sheridan Press |

Candidates of Leadership Sheridan County pause for a photo at the Holiday Inn Sheridan prior to their graduation ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Back row, from left, are Rio Franzman, Alan Schmit, Ryan White, Casey Terrell, Ryan Shippy, Patrick Suchor, Nicole Hamilton, Khale Century Reno, Kelly Miller-Smart, Ann Perkins, Timi Burr and Justin Jenkins. Front row, from left, are Laura Dalles, Sage Kehrer, Ami Puuri, Amber Stones, Ashleigh Snoozy, Olivia Feaster, Jodi Hartley, Megan Cook and Kristi Huntley. Not pictured is Elisabeth Wilson.

SHERIDAN — Applications for the next class of Leadership Sheridan County will open Oct. 1 and will be accepted throughout the month of October.

Leadership Sheridan County is a program designed to inspire citizens to assume leadership roles in the community. One of more than 1,000 Chamber leadership development programs throughout the United States, Leadership Sheridan County challenges and prepares individuals from diverse backgrounds to become influential in determining the future of Sheridan County.

For more information about Leadership Sheridan County or to apply, call 307-672-2485 or see www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

