SHERIDAN — The next class of Leadership Sheridan County participants recently began the program hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
Leadership Sheridan County is a 10-month program that broadens the base of quality leadership by inspiring citizens to assume leadership roles while extending their awareness of community affairs/resources and strengthening their individual leadership skills. The program’s first class graduated in 1994.
Members of the 2022 class include:
• Cole Arney — Frontier Asset Management
• Joshua Baran — Goose Creek Transit
• Jancy Butterworth — Range
• Christie Edwards — City of Sheridan
• Lee Gunderson — Powder River Heating & Air Conditioning
• Kimberly Jacobson — Sheridan County YMCA
• Dan Kerbs — Vacutech
• Madeleine Lewis — Crowley Fleck LLP
• Salvador Madrigal — Craftco Manufacturing Solutions
• Ty Malone — Kennon Products
• Terri Markham — Uprising
• Tyson Markham — Morrison-Maierle
• Brandon Masters — Sheridan County Sheriff's Office
• Amber Miles — Tongue River Valley Community Center
• Aliya Moffett — First Federal Bank and Trust
• Bridget Schumacher — Best Western Sheridan Center
• Jasmine Slater — Sheridan Memorial Hospital
• Thomas Snooks — Sovereign State Title Co.
• Mckayla Ward — Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue
• Zack Will — Holy Name Catholic School
• Cole Yada — EMIT Technologies