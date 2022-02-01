Downtown Sheridan stock winter
Buy Now

Downtown Sheridan

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The next class of Leadership Sheridan County participants recently began the program hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.

Leadership Sheridan County is a 10-month program that broadens the base of quality leadership by inspiring citizens to assume leadership roles while extending their awareness of community affairs/resources and strengthening their individual leadership skills. The program’s first class graduated in 1994.

Members of the 2022 class include:

• Cole Arney — Frontier Asset Management

• Joshua Baran — Goose Creek Transit

• Jancy Butterworth — Range

• Christie Edwards — City of Sheridan

• Lee Gunderson — Powder River Heating & Air Conditioning

• Kimberly Jacobson — Sheridan County YMCA

• Dan Kerbs — Vacutech

• Madeleine Lewis — Crowley Fleck LLP

• Salvador Madrigal — Craftco Manufacturing Solutions

• Ty Malone — Kennon Products

• Terri Markham — Uprising

• Tyson Markham — Morrison-Maierle

• Brandon Masters — Sheridan County Sheriff's Office

• Amber Miles — Tongue River Valley Community Center

• Aliya Moffett — First Federal Bank and Trust

• Bridget Schumacher — Best Western Sheridan Center

• Jasmine Slater — Sheridan Memorial Hospital

• Thomas Snooks — Sovereign State Title Co. 

• Mckayla Ward — Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue

• Zack Will — Holy Name Catholic School

• Cole Yada — EMIT Technologies

Recommended for you