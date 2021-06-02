CASPER — Leadership Wyoming announced its 22nd cohort to complete the nine-month executive leadership program from August 2021 to May 2022, including two people from Sheridan County.
During the program, nine training sessions will take place in communities across the state including Pinedale/Jackson, Laramie, Gillette, Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs, Lander/Wind River Reservation, Rock Springs and Sheridan. Each session will focus on an important topic or industry such as education, natural resources, tourism, health care, government, cultural diversity, technology, manufacturing and community building. Participants in the program will also encounter leadership development and executive coaching through the customized Leading Wyoming curriculum.
“It was another very competitive applicant pool and our Selection Committee worked hard to build a class representing the diverse communities, industries, and perspectives of Wyoming,” Leadership Wyoming Executive Director Mandy Fabel said. “We are very much looking forward to kicking off in August.”
When this class graduates from the program in May of 2022 it will make for approximately 950 alumni of Leadership Wyoming. The program was envisioned and built by Wyoming Heritage Foundation founder Bill Schilling, the University of Wyoming and former Speaker of the House and President of the Wyoming Senate Eli Bebout. Seeing the program active and robust more than 20 years later is a tribute to their vision and the strong foundation they built.
Below is the roster to the Leadership Wyoming class of 2022.
Michelle Aldrich, State Career and Technical Education Director, State of Wyoming, Cheyenne
Morgan Alkire, Director of Admissions, Life Care Center of Cheyenne, Cheyenne
Jason Allen, Commander, Wyoming Military Department, Cheyenne
Brett Befus, Associate Vice President, University of Wyoming Foundation, Laramie
Devon Brubaker, Airport Director, Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board, Rock Springs
Angi Bruce, Deputy Director, Wyoming Game and Fish Department; Cheyenne
Curtis Burdette, Vice President of Operations, Energy Capital Economic Development, Gillette
Polly Burge, Studio Artist, Sheridan
Jenny Craft, executive director, Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation, Sheridan
Don Crank, Engineering and Production Manager, Kemmerer Operations, LLC, Kemmerer
Kimberly Dale, President, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs
Saeed Danaei, Process Engineering Manager, Genesis Alkali, Rock Springs
Tom DeHoff, Assistant Chief Engineer, Wyoming Dept. of Transportation, Cheyenne
Andrew Dykshorn, Acting Division Chief of Operations, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Cheyenne
Patrick Edwards, Director of Admissions, Central Wyoming College, Riverton
Vickery Fales Hall, Director of Donor Relations, Wyoming Community Foundation, Casper
Margaret Farley, VP for Douglas Campus, Eastern Wyoming College, Glenrock
Matt Gotham, Survey Manager/Board of Director President, Jorgensen Associates, Jackson
Paul Guschewsky, CEO/Owner, JAG Hill LLC, Chase Real Estate, & Acuhealth, Lander
Kiley Ingersoll, Assistant Director, Uinta B.O.C.E.S. #1, Evanston
Cindy Johnson Bennett, Artist, Cody
Michael Jones, County Commissioner, Fremont County, Lander
Pat Joyce, Assistant Director, Wyoming Mining Association, Cheyenne
Holly Krutka, Executive Director, UW School of Energy Resources, Laramie
Sabrina Lane, Executive Director, Wyoming 2-1-1, Cheyenne
Brandon Marshall, Services Division Director, Wyoming Business Council, Cheyenne
Anne Mason, Founder/Producing Artistic Director, Relative Theatrics, Laramie
Joshua Mickelson, Commercial Relationship Manager, First Interstate Bank, Jackson
Chris Mickey, Marketing Lead, Blue Federal Credit Union, Cheyenne
Kelley Millar, Clerk/Treasurer, Town of Upton, Upton
Rebecca Miller, Community Bank President, ANB Bank, Laramie
Paul Montoya, Director of Engineering/Morning Host, Wyoming Public Media, Buford
Mike Morrissey, Regional Business Manager, Rocky Mountain Power – PacifiCorp, Casper
Joy Ohnstad, Pharmacy Director, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rawlins
Bryce Row, Branch President/VP, Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Casper
Kris Shean, Owner, Haagen-Dazs Jackson Hole, Jackson
Alan Stoinski, Program Manager for Energy Efficiency, Black Hills Energy, Cheyenne
Lara Taylor, Battalion Commander Recruiting and Retention, Wyoming Army National Guard, Cheyenne
Carlton Underwood, CEO, Northern Arapahoe Tribe, Ethete
Tristan Wallhead, Assoc. Dean of College of Health Sciences/Professor, University of Wyoming, Laramie
Brittany Wells Gray, Sweetwater Area Program Director/Statewide Donor Relations, Climb Wyoming, Green River
Kent Wood, Vice President/Commercial Relationship Manager, First Interstate Bank, Laramie
Additional information on the Leadership Wyoming program can be found at leadershipwyoming.org.