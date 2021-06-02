computer business stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CASPER — Leadership Wyoming announced its 22nd cohort to complete the nine-month executive leadership program from August 2021 to May 2022, including two people from Sheridan County.

During the program, nine training sessions will take place in communities across the state including Pinedale/Jackson, Laramie, Gillette, Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs, Lander/Wind River Reservation, Rock Springs and Sheridan. Each session will focus on an important topic or industry such as education, natural resources, tourism, health care, government, cultural diversity, technology, manufacturing and community building. Participants in the program will also encounter leadership development and executive coaching through the customized Leading Wyoming curriculum.

“It was another very competitive applicant pool and our Selection Committee worked hard to build a class representing the diverse communities, industries, and perspectives of Wyoming,” Leadership Wyoming Executive Director Mandy Fabel said. “We are very much looking forward to kicking off in August.”

When this class graduates from the program in May of 2022 it will make for approximately 950 alumni of Leadership Wyoming. The program was envisioned and built by Wyoming Heritage Foundation founder Bill Schilling, the University of Wyoming and former Speaker of the House and President of the Wyoming Senate Eli Bebout. Seeing the program active and robust more than 20 years later is a tribute to their vision and the strong foundation they built.

Below is the roster to the Leadership Wyoming class of 2022.

Michelle Aldrich, State Career and Technical Education Director, State of Wyoming, Cheyenne

Morgan Alkire, Director of Admissions, Life Care Center of Cheyenne, Cheyenne

Jason Allen, Commander, Wyoming Military Department, Cheyenne

Brett Befus, Associate Vice President, University of Wyoming Foundation, Laramie

Devon Brubaker, Airport Director, Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board, Rock Springs

Angi Bruce, Deputy Director, Wyoming Game and Fish Department; Cheyenne

Curtis Burdette, Vice President of Operations, Energy Capital Economic Development, Gillette

Polly Burge, Studio Artist, Sheridan

Jenny Craft, executive director, Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation, Sheridan

Don Crank, Engineering and Production Manager, Kemmerer Operations, LLC, Kemmerer

Kimberly Dale, President, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs

Saeed Danaei, Process Engineering Manager, Genesis Alkali, Rock Springs

Tom DeHoff, Assistant Chief Engineer, Wyoming Dept. of Transportation, Cheyenne

Andrew Dykshorn, Acting Division Chief of Operations, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Cheyenne

Patrick Edwards, Director of Admissions, Central Wyoming College, Riverton

Vickery Fales Hall, Director of Donor Relations, Wyoming Community Foundation, Casper

Margaret Farley, VP for Douglas Campus, Eastern Wyoming College, Glenrock

Matt Gotham, Survey Manager/Board of Director President, Jorgensen Associates, Jackson

Paul Guschewsky, CEO/Owner, JAG Hill LLC, Chase Real Estate, & Acuhealth, Lander

Kiley Ingersoll, Assistant Director, Uinta B.O.C.E.S. #1, Evanston

Cindy Johnson Bennett, Artist, Cody

Michael Jones, County Commissioner, Fremont County, Lander

Pat Joyce, Assistant Director, Wyoming Mining Association, Cheyenne

Holly Krutka, Executive Director, UW School of Energy Resources, Laramie

Sabrina Lane, Executive Director, Wyoming 2-1-1, Cheyenne

Brandon Marshall, Services Division Director, Wyoming Business Council, Cheyenne

Anne Mason, Founder/Producing Artistic Director, Relative Theatrics, Laramie

Joshua Mickelson, Commercial Relationship Manager, First Interstate Bank, Jackson

Chris Mickey, Marketing Lead, Blue Federal Credit Union, Cheyenne

Kelley Millar, Clerk/Treasurer, Town of Upton, Upton

Rebecca Miller, Community Bank President, ANB Bank, Laramie

Paul Montoya, Director of Engineering/Morning Host, Wyoming Public Media, Buford

Mike Morrissey, Regional Business Manager, Rocky Mountain Power – PacifiCorp, Casper

Joy Ohnstad, Pharmacy Director, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rawlins

Bryce Row, Branch President/VP, Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Casper

Kris Shean, Owner, Haagen-Dazs Jackson Hole, Jackson

Alan Stoinski, Program Manager for Energy Efficiency, Black Hills Energy, Cheyenne

Lara Taylor, Battalion Commander Recruiting and Retention, Wyoming Army National Guard, Cheyenne

Carlton Underwood, CEO, Northern Arapahoe Tribe, Ethete

Tristan Wallhead, Assoc. Dean of College of Health Sciences/Professor, University of Wyoming, Laramie

Brittany Wells Gray, Sweetwater Area Program Director/Statewide Donor Relations, Climb Wyoming, Green River

Kent Wood, Vice President/Commercial Relationship Manager, First Interstate Bank, Laramie

Additional information on the Leadership Wyoming program can be found at leadershipwyoming.org.

Recommended for you