SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, along with the Wyoming State Library and the Wyoming Alliance for Environmental Education, offers science, technology, engineering, arts and math training across the state to libraries, after-school organizations and others through Leap Into Science, a nationwide program that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books for children ages 3-10 and their families.
After-school educators, early childhood educators and others are invited to register for the free Leap Into Science trainings scheduled for Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon and Feb. 9 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Learn more and register online at wyafterschoolalliance.org/leap-into-science.
Leap Into Science has the goal of empowering educators to offer programs in community settings like libraries, museums and out-of-school time programs to engage children in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library children's librarian Michelle Havenga recently took a Leap Into Science training and regularly incorporates STEAM concepts into her story time.
“We are doing a light and shadows storytime today,” Havenga said. “I’ve been a children’s librarian for 39 1/2 years, and I think it’s really great to be able to incorporate new things. Science is so important, and we need to have kids growing up that can problem solve, observe and think about things in a scientific way.”
During one storytime, Havenga said, “velocity” became the word of the day.
“It is not like, 'OK, we are now going to learn about velocity.' No, it’s getting things out and asking questions,” she says. “We use scientific terms, and kids love words. They want to know what words mean. Velocity becomes the big word, and it’s something as simple as, ‘Snails go at a certain velocity.’ So we talk about how that is a measure of speed. The words and the explanations are right there, and it’s an incorporated part of things.”
Havenga said children have big dreams.
“They can be anything they want,” Havenga said. “We as the adults, we need to make sure that we have that enthusiasm too.”