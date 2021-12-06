SHERIDAN — Sign-ups for “Learn to Skate” sessions at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center will take place in the next two weeks.
The sessions are scheduled for Jan. 4 through Feb. 12.
Sign-ups can be done in person at the Whitney Rink on Dec. 11 from 12:30-1 p.m. or Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 from 4-5 p.m.
Skating programs are focused on learning skating skills and having fun. Instruction is offered to participants interested in simply learning to skate, recreational skating and competitive figure skating.
There are classes for persons aged 3 to adult. Use of skates is included in the registration fee. Cash or check is preferred.
Bring your questions to the rink during registration times or call the Sheridan Figure Skating Club at 307-751-4530 for more information.
The Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center is located at 475 E. Brundage St.