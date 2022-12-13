Ice skates stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Sign-ups for Learn to Skate Jan. 10 through Feb. 18, 2023, sessions at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center will take place Dec. 13 and Dec. 17.

Sign-ups can be done in person at the Whitney Rink Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30-1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you