SHERIDAN — Sign-ups for Learn to Skate Jan. 10 through Feb. 18, 2023, sessions at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center will take place Dec. 13 and Dec. 17.
Sign-ups can be done in person at the Whitney Rink Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30-1 p.m.
More information on Learn to Skate and a printable registration form can be found at sheridanice.org. Look under programs.
Skating programs are focused on learning skating skills and having fun. Instruction is offered to participants interested in simply learning to skate, recreational skating and competitive figure skating. There are classes for people ages 3 to adult.
Use of skates is included in the registration fee. Cash or check is preferred. Bring your questions to the rink during registration times/days or call the Sheridan Figure Skating Club at 307-751-4530 for more information.
The Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center is located at 475 E. Brundage St.