SHERIDAN — A handful of students from around Sheridan County put their books down and got a close, personal look at how governments operate June 7 to 12 during the annual Wyoming Girls State program in Cheyenne.
The program, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and similar to the Boys State program, is designed for students who have completed their junior year of high school and provides participants with hands-on lessons and experiences in government and citizenship, as well as helping them develop leadership skills.
“Delegates are chosen from throughout the state to participate in education sessions that contain a mock Senate, House and court system,” said Morgan Kenneda, social media coordinator for the Wyoming Girls State 2021 session “The delegates also participate in developing party platforms, running for office and working together to run their own cities.”
Local students included more than a dozen individuals from Sheridan, Tongue River and Big Horn high schools.
“I thought it was a life-changing experience,” said Sydney Black, who will be a senior this fall at SHS. “It was super fun.
“This experience was definitely motivating and energizing.”
Black, who wants to study law in college, said Girls State provided her with a unique opportunity to interact with other female students from around Wyoming who had similar interests and academic backgrounds. But that wasn’t all; she said it also provided a chance to grow socially.
“I made so many friends,” she said. “It will be good to have those contacts down the road."
Maya Fritz, a student at TRHS, agreed.
“I really like meeting girls from around the state who share my interests in government and, honestly, in school, who have the same values that I do,” she said. “I just liked meeting people. That was my favorite part. … I can say I have friends from all parts of the state now.”
During the session, Fritz said she helped work with other House members to pass a bill that would create a nursery at state prisons for women, allowing the inmates to also have regular visits with their children.
“But the governor vetoed it,” Fritz said. “I was kind of upset.”
Still, Fritz and others got an inside view of the legislative process.
“It was interesting to see the amendments people made,” she added. “I learned a lot. I guess I really didn’t know how many little parts the government needs to function.”
Fritz plans to put her time at Girls State to good use, as she also plans for a possible career as an attorney.
“I thought it’d look really good on a resume for law school,” she said, adding another perk was receiving three hours of college credit.
Unlike some other participants, BHHS student Elissa Heermann readily admits government isn’t one of her primary interests. Instead, she plans on studying business after high school.
“I went into it knowing nothing about government,” Heermann said. “That’s why I did it. I wanted to learn how government works.
“I wanted to get more specifics, like the differences between the House and Senate,” she added. “It definitely helped. I got involved, and it was engaging.”
Heermann said she also enjoyed the various guest speakers and the opportunity to meet with state officials, including women in leadership roles.
“That was really cool,” she said.
All three agreed highlights of their trip included traveling to the state Capitol building and meeting elected representatives, such as Gov. Mark Gordon and U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming.
“If you’re into government, do it,” Fritz said of the experience. “It’s definitely for people who have an interest in that.”
Though, there was also at least one negative. Fritz added Girls State participants were constantly on the move, getting up as early at 5 a.m. and not stopping until 11 p.m. or later
“It was tiring,” she said. “I guess that was the hardest part.”