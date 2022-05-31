SHERIDAN — Judith Leavitt, president of TalkingTea LLC, will lead a four-week Single Estate Teas class at The Hub on Smith beginning June 2.
Attendees will hear about the history and management of four tea estates and taste yellow, green, oolong and black teas from the unique “terriors.”
Space is limited to 10 people, so registration is recommended and may be completed by contacting The Hub on Smith at 307-672-2240.
Each class will take place from 1-2 p.m. June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23 in the Community Room at The Hub on Smith.