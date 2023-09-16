SHERIDAN — Heather Obrien, statewide nongame mammal biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will give a lecture titled “Wolverine Surveys in Wyoming” Wednesday as part of the Museum of Discovery science lecture series at Sheridan College.
The lecture will be in-person at the Mars Ag Center Room 201 and will also be available via Zoom webinar. To attend online, visit the website the time of the event. This event is free and open to the public.
Wolverines are an elusive, solitary species found in dense forest habitats throughout the western United States and Canada. In recent years, wildlife biologists from several agencies have collaborated to collectively study and better understand the full extent of wolverine range and distribution. The evening’s lecture will discuss wolverine ecology, occupancy survey methods and survey results from Wyoming.
Obrien is the statewide nongame mammal biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, based in Casper. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Ecology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1996, and her M.S. degree studying white-tailed deer densities and herbivory from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2005. Her areas of interest include population estimation and ecology, behavioral ecology, fence and road ecology as it relates to wildlife movement and conservation of sensitive species.
For more information about this or upcoming lectures, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or 307-675-0770.