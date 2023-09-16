Sheridan College.jpg
SHERIDAN — Heather Obrien, statewide nongame mammal biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will give a lecture titled “Wolverine Surveys in Wyoming” Wednesday as part of the Museum of Discovery science lecture series at Sheridan College.

The lecture will be in-person at the Mars Ag Center Room 201 and will also be available via Zoom webinar. To attend online, visit the website the time of the event. This event is free and open to the public.

