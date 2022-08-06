SHERIDAN — Lorrie Ledgerwood has been a mainstay at the YMCA pool for decades, offering lessons and exercise classes for people of all abilities.

“If you haven’t gotten a swim lesson from Lorrie, you’re missing out on life,” YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday said, adding that when she took on the director role, she took an adult swimming class from Ledgerwood.

Recommended for you