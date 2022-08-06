SHERIDAN — Lorrie Ledgerwood has been a mainstay at the YMCA pool for decades, offering lessons and exercise classes for people of all abilities.
“If you haven’t gotten a swim lesson from Lorrie, you’re missing out on life,” YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday said, adding that when she took on the director role, she took an adult swimming class from Ledgerwood.
“She was amazing. I was a non-swimmer, and it was so lighthearted,” Cassiday said. “I never felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, this person who knows the pool is judging me.’ It was humor and a good time, and she just meets you where you are at. If you can’t put your head in water, she will meet you there. If you’re like me, in that I just forgot how to swim, she will meet you there.”
Ledgerwood teaches a deep water class in the mornings three days a week, and just days after retiring from her on-staff position, was back as a volunteer.
“I love the people, and I miss them when I’m not there,” she said. “It’s also very good for me to stay involved and get a little exercise. But the relationships with the people, the camaraderie of the class, all of that, is very nice.”
In her 27 years on staff, Ledgerwood said she came to believe that people at the Y really do want to do good things.
“It is just such a positive thing to spend time daily with people who truly want to do good. I really believe that the people at the Y do try to do good,” she said.
Ledgerwood spoke at a recent administration meeting, Cassiday said, and is the epitome of the Y mission.
“She gets at the core of what the Y is doing, whether it’s a swim class or swim lessons. These are all just different modes to making happier, confident, healthier people who are connected to each other,” she said.
Aquatics Director Kyle Roberts said, years ago when he was a lifeguard, Ledgerwood was on staff.
“It was cool to come on as a director and see her still here doing good things for the YMCA,” Roberts said. “She is an upbeat individual, someone that’s a joy to be around. The members and the staff love to see her.”
She also believes in the benefits of aquatic exercise, Roberts said.
“She believes it is the best spot for our active older adults, because it’s great for getting in exercise while not creating stress on the joints,” he said.
Volunteers keep many of the community’s organizations going, and Cassiday said the Y is no exception. She documents thousands of volunteer hours every year at the Y.
“Volunteers are crucial,” she said. “If we didn’t have them, the Y couldn’t operate half the activities we offer.”
Volunteers serve as sports coaches and referees, and stuff envelopes during annual mailings. The Y relies on volunteers for special events, and there are other volunteers who have taught classes at the Y for decades, Cassiday said.
Ledgerwood called volunteering at the Y an opportunity.
“One of the things I liked about the Y, and I didn’t know how to verbalize it until recently, but we live in a time where people are spending so much time talking about rights, and what their rights are,” she said. “The Y gives people an opportunity to step up to responsibility. That’s a powerful thing, and while it is understated because no one is going around saying that in particular, when I look back on my time there, I think that was a real value.
“To continue on as a volunteer, obviously, you get to give back to something you believe in, but it is also a place where I am not worried about what my rights are. I am concerned with what my responsibilities are,” Ledgerwood said.