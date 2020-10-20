SHERIDAN — Join local artist Dan Lee for a word art workshop at Luminous Brewhouse Oct. 25.
From 1-4 p.m. at the local brewhouse, Lee will teach the art of hand-lettering. Lee works as chief creative officer at Only Co.
Whether you're interested in creating your on gifts and decor, tee designs, chalkboards, wedding art or anything in between, the workshop will level you up and equip you to draw words with confidence, according to SAGE Community Arts staff.
All skill levels are welcome, and participants must bring an iPad or sketchbook, as the workshop will be offered in digital and pencil mediums.
To register, visit SAGE Community Arts at artinsheridan.com/classes.