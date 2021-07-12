SHERIDAN — Legacy Diamond & Gems was selected as the grand prize winner of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Window Decorating Contest. Hammer Chevrolet was named runner up. Both were announced Monday.
A panel of anonymous judges chose the winners based on the best use of the theme, “The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Rides Again” and on overall rodeo decorations.
Legacy Diamond & Gems received a “WYO Rodeo Bucket of Fun,” containing four ticket vouchers to the Wednesday Sheridan WYO Rodeo performance, a signed copy of “Rodeo Time in Sheridan” by Tom Ringley, an official WYO Rodeo Contestant Back Number, WYO Rodeo Whisky and two whisky glasses, two WYO Rodeo Coozies, two WYO Rodeo caps, a WYO Rodeo flask and $75 in Chamber Bucks.
Hammer Chevrolet received a WYO Rodeo Whisky package containing WYO Rodeo Whisky, two Whisky glasses, a WYO Rodeo flask and $25 in Chamber Bucks. Prizes were provided courtesy of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and the Chamber.
“Thank you to all of the businesses who participated in this year’s competition and showed us such great Sheridan WYO Rodeo spirit,” said Dixie Johnson, CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. “The judges had a difficult time choosing from so many well-done displays, and we appreciate all of the creativity and work that went into them. I highly encourage everyone to get out and see them all.”
Window decorating contest participants were Best Out West Antiques & Collectibles, 109 N. Main St.; Bighorn Design Studio, 171 N. Main St.; Epiphany, 619 Broadway St.; ERA Carroll Realty, 306 N. Main St.; Fly Shop of the Bighorns, 201 N. Main St.; Foot of the Bighorns, 104 N. Main St.; Hammer Chevrolet, 107 E. Alger St.; Kid Curious, 129 N. Main St.; King’s Saddlery, 184 N. Main St.; Legacy Diamond & Gems, 11 N. Main St.; Provision Fund, 366 E. Brundage St.; Range, 290 N. Brooks St.; Side Street Bed & Bath, 160 N. Main St.; Smith Alley Brewing Co. , 150 N. Main St.; Sugar Boot, 198 N. Main St.; The Mint Bar, 151 N. Main St.; The Sport Stop, 208 N. Main St.; The Union at the Montgomery, 15 W. Brundage St.; and Urban Thrift, 266 N. Main St.
For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.