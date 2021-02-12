SHERIDAN — There are numerous ways for bills to die on the floor of the Wyoming Legislature.
Bills can be killed in committee or fail to pass the Committee of the Whole in either the House or Senate. Even if a bill quickly passes through its chamber of origin, there is no guarantee it will be embraced by the Legislature as a whole.
Most of the more than 200 proposed pieces of legislation on file this session made it through the eight-day virtual session unscathed, but not all were so lucky. A bill that would have mandated suicide prevention education in schools failed to pass the House Committee of the Whole with a vote of 25-34. The Essential Health Product Dignity Act died in the Senate’s Revenue Committee with a vote of 2-3.
Four additional bills also reached the end of the road during the virtual session. Below is a quick summary of what they were, how they died and why they failed to garner legislator support.
Bill number: House Bill 31, Board of coroner standards — investigation authority
Sponsor: Joint Judiciary Committee
What it would have done: It gave the state Board of Coroner Standards — comprised of one physician, three coroners, a funeral home director, a district attorney and a peace officer — jurisdiction to conduct an inquiry into complaints of misconduct against any of the state’s 23 coroners.
How it failed: It failed to pass the House Judiciary Committee with a vote of 0-9.
Why it failed: Legislators expressed concern with giving investigative authority to a board only partially comprised of coroners. Mark Stratmoen, president of the Wyoming Coroners Association, said the idea behind the bill was solid but it needed to be further developed before being voted into law.
Sound bite: “My concern is, while this bill appears to be a good idea, it opens up a wealth of unintended consequences and possible legal expenses for the counties,” Stratmoen said. “…To properly do this is a lot more complicated than is addressed in this bill. As an example, the board would have to do further rulemaking in order to have a procedure, the qualifications for considerations of complaints and the definitions of misconduct.”
Bill number: Senate File 10, Department of Transportation — statutory amendments
Sponsor: Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee
What it would have done: It made numerous small changes to statute in regards to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Among the highlights:
• Cities and towns must receive permission from WYDOT before closing state highways. If the highways cannot be closed without causing traffic jams or other disturbances, WYDOT can turn down the municipalities’ requests.
• Incomplete information on a vehicle title merits a misdemeanor while knowingly providing false information on a title constitutes a felony.
• The bill repeals sections of statute related to demo plates for antique vehicles.
How it failed: It failed to pass the Senate Committee of the Whole in a 3-24 vote.
Why it failed: Legislators expressed concern the bill violated state statute by addressing multiple subjects. Bills are only allowed to address one subject at a time.
Sound bite: “I don’t remember a bill like this that covered so many topics and felt so disjointed,” Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said. “The only common element being that they all have to do with the Department of Transportation.”
Bill number: Senate File 12, Selective Service registration
Sponsor: Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee
What it would have done: The bill required Selective Service registration at the same time a person applies for a driver’s license, learner’s permit or renewal of a driver’s license. Similar laws are on the books in 42 states as a way to ensure men comply with the federal law to register for the Selective Service system.
How it failed: It failed to pass the Senate Committee of the Whole in an 8-20 vote.
Why it failed: While Legislators said they supported the Selective Service system, they expressed concern with withholding a citizen’s right to a driver’s license if they chose not to register. Legislators said residents should be able to make a choice for themselves without being denied their license in the process.
Sound bite: “It seems like driver’s licenses, they’re pretty necessary for people to have,” said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. “You can’t really exist in the modern world without being able to operate a motor vehicle…I’m not sure that we should make everyone good citizens by denying them a driver’s license.”
Bill number: Senate File 51,Community health center and rural health clinic assistance
Sponsor: Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee
What it would have done: It gave the Wyoming Department of Health authority to distribute federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to health centers serving migrant and homeless populations; community mental health centers such as Northern Wyoming Mental Health; and rural health clinics across the state. Grants would be limited to $400,000 and used to cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to perform capital construction and renovations.
How it failed: It failed to pass the Senate Labor Committee with a vote of 2-3.
Why it failed: Senators expressed concerns about CARES dollars funding capital construction projects.
Sound bite: “I had problems with capital construction,” said Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne. “The COVID money was supposed to go to individuals, to businesses…and now we’ve extended it to the hospitals, and I see major renovation and capital construction of facilities… I’m not fine with the projects, but that’s just me personally.”