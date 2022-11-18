2.22.2022 - Capitol 002.jpg

The Wyoming State Capitol Building in Cheyenne stands tall Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee earlier this week voted to move forward a bill that could result in school staff members who physically discipline children to face criminal charges, such as battery, or civil lawsuits.  

The bill, if passed by the full Legislature next year, would repeal a statutory provision that provides civil and criminal immunity for teachers, principals and superintendents who exercise “reasonable corporal discipline of a student.”

