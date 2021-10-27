SHERIDAN — While Wyoming legislators have voiced their intention to fight vaccine mandates in court, especially those handed down by the federal government, some of the bills moving forward in the special session that began Tuesday focus on providing a soft landing for employers and employees should those legal battles fail.
“I want to give the employer and the employees a way forward, to actually work through some of these challenging issues,” said Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, during the labor committee meeting Tuesday.
Barlow co-sponsored House Bill 1009, which at introduction was mirrored in the Senate with Senate File 1009, a broad bill with multiple sections aimed at creating a path forward should vaccine mandates withstand legal challenges. Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, was the other primary sponsor of the legislation.
Senate File 1009 and House Bill 1009 were the only bills that moved forward in both the House and the Senate. On the Senate side, the bill was discussed in the Labor, Health and Social Services Committee Tuesday. On the House side, the bill was not taken up for consideration, but a similar piece of legislation — House Bill 1001 — was considered and heavily amended.
House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee Chair Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, spent Tuesday afternoon working House Bill 1001, with the aim of bringing just one bill forward to the floor for debate Wednesday. Greear pointed out while the bill does allow employers to issue a vaccine mandate, it requires them to have reason and file that reason with the Department of Workforce Services and allow for exemptions and reasonable accommodations.
Speaking to his own experience, Greear also noted he doesn’t want “to be put in a position as many of the other employers around the state, of having to choose which law to violate and which business risk to take.”
HB1001 requires employers to allow for exemptions and reasonable alternative measures, and establishes a penalty for not doing so. It also provides for severance pay for employees who voluntarily leave a place of employment due to a mandate or who are terminated due to a mandate.
HB1001 also provides $10 million to help provide COVID-19 tests and antibody tests to employers that implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates, though the House Appropriations Committee also amended this portion of the bill. In committee, the appropriation of $20 million for a health care worker program was removed.
The legislation also includes a repeal date of March 31, 2023, or the date a federal law, regulation, rule or standard takes legal effect and any challenge to such has been exhausted.
The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee took up Senate File 1009, which also provides for limits on vaccination mandates — including the requirement for exemptions and reasonable accommodations, severance pay and an appropriation of $1 million for litigation to fight the federal mandates.
Kinskey said at the end of the day it is unclear which bills, if any, will survive the legislative process. He added that he signed onto HB1009/SF1009 with Barlow with the understanding it would need amendments.
“I can’t say what the appetite of both houses is, nor how it may evolve as people begin to work on and understand the complexity of the issue,” Kinskey said. “I think there is a very strong sentiment opposing (President Joe) Biden’s mandates. What the president has done is far beyond the scope of any prior federal overreach.
“We have some tools in terms of what we can do as a legislative body, but there are limits,” Kinskey continued. “That is because this administration really knows how to pull the levers of power.”
While the Wyoming House and Senate each had 20 pieces of legislation before the bodies heading into the special session, only a few of those bills were referred to committee and even fewer were taken up for consideration in the committees to which they were assigned.
On the House side, only six bills were referred to committee — HB1001, HB1002, HB1005, HB1006, HB1009 and HB1013. On the Senate side, just four draft bills moved on to committee work — SF1003, SF1004, SF1009 and SF1019.
Of the bills considered by committees, the ones taken under consideration addressed a wide variety of issues arising out of vaccine mandates or the fear of such mandates.
In the House’s Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, several individuals testified to the damage vaccination mandates could have on Wyoming’s workforce. Health care professionals who worked in Cheyenne and Casper, in particular, spoke about staff already leaving their places of employment due to anticipated mandates.
Health care administrators, too, spoke to the challenge of being caught between federal and state laws — with one side requiring vaccinations and the other forbidding mandates, each with penalties for noncompliance.
Sheridan resident Brian Miller, chair of the Sheridan County Republican Party, asked members of the committee to take the issue of mandates seriously.
“...It’s time to put the U.S. Constitution and individual rights at the forefront,” Miller said. “I urge each of you to stay the coming storm that inevitably will paralyze our state and our nation. Draw the line here, in Cheyenne, during this session and begin the push to restrain the federal government’s growing acts of overreach.”
The House Committee of the Whole began debating House Bill 1001 Wednesday morning.