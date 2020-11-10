SHERIDAN — Tuesday, 28 local governments, school districts and nonprofits will speak before local legislators in a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored legislative forum, and the city of Sheridan attorney has several statute changes to propose aimed at efficiencies within municipalities.
For the city of Sheridan, the meeting with local Sens. Bo Biteman and Dave Kinskey and Reps. Barry Crago, Mark Jennings, Mark Kinner and Cyrus Western will be something akin to speed-dating, according to City Councilor Patrick Henderson: a lot to say and not a lot of time to say it.
“I want to wish (council president) Mr. (Rich) Bridger well tomorrow,” Henderson said on the eve of the legislative forum during a city council study session. “Eight topics in 15 minutes sounds like a speed-dating event.”
Indeed, the city of Sheridan will spend its 15 minutes on the floor Tuesday morning to highlight eight potential changes to statewide legislation that city attorney Brendon Kerns and City Administrator Stuart McRae said could be advantageous to the city of Sheridan. Bridger said he will invite legislators to have a more detailed discussion of the city’s legislative recommendations before this year’s legislative session begins in Cheyenne Jan. 12.
Below is a brief summary of the potential legislative changes Bridger will discuss with legislators during the forum.
Collective bargaining
The city of Sheridan, like many local governments, engages in collective bargaining discussions with local unions — in this case, the firefighters’ union — to negotiate wages and other terms of employment. In a 2013 court case, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that a quorum of city council members must be present to engage in collective bargaining discussions. City staff is not currently allowed to participate in the discussion.
The change to Wyoming Statute 27-20-101 recommended by Kerns and the city would remove the need for a city quorum while collective bargaining and would also allow the council to decide who represents the city during negotiations — including all council members and staff necessary to engage in collective bargaining.
“A much smaller number of people allowed to bargain on behalf of the municipality reduces the degree of misunderstanding and bureaucracy that occurs currently,” Kerns wrote in a memo to Sheridan elected officials. “The current cumbersome process does nothing to improve the collective bargaining process or ultimate outcome. There is no benefit to requiring a quorum of council be present. By removing the requirement that a quorum governing body be present, the governing body can select council members and staff necessary to engage in collective bargaining. A smaller group of negotiators allow for a greater degree of schedule flexibility and a faster response time to offers and counteroffers.”
Special elections
After being elected in 2016, Mayor Roger Miller consistently pressed for the contentious issue of water fluoridation to be put on the county’s general election ballot.
But when the issue was finally resolved in 2019, it wasn’t resolved through a ballot, Kerns said. There’s a reason for that: state statute does not allow the city to place an item, except for certain mills and taxes, on the general election ballot.
Thus, these issues have to go on a special election ballot, according to Kerns. This is not only pricy —the last special election in November 2019 cost approximately $46,000, according to spending data and cost estimates provided to the Press by county clerk Cecilia Good —but also yields minimal participation.
“They have a lower voter turnout and incur a cost per voter, which is significantly higher than a general election,” Kerns wrote in his memo. “This results in a greater likelihood that the vote outcome does not reflect the desires of the entire electorate…If the city had the authority to place matters on the general election ballot, the city could be assured that the result better reflects the opinion of the electorate.”
City council is asking legislators to amend Wyoming Statute 22-23-402 so the city government may place questions, initiatives and proposed ordinances on the general election ballot.
Cemetery, fire districts
Sheridan County’s southern neighbor Johnson County has taxpayer-supported cemetery and fire districts, which is something of a rarity across the state, according to Kerns.
The reason for this, according to Kerns, is special districts must be created through a specific statutory process outlined in Wyoming Statute 22-29-105. A petition to create a district has to be signed by 25% of the property owners and 25% of the assessed value of those within the proposed district for the issue to even be included on the ballot.
“This makes the creation of a … district within a municipality a near impossibility,” Kerns wrote. “There are too many property owners within a municipality to obtain the necessary signatures.”
Kerns, and the city, is recommending legislators amend statute to allow the creation of districts by placing the question directly on the general election ballot and bypassing the petition process. If the district is approved, a district board would be appointed as in any other special district.
Sidewalk liability, maintenance
One of the quirks of Wyoming Statute 15-4-306 is only a city manager form of government has statutory protections requiring sidewalk maintenance to be performed by adjacent property owners and not by the city. Thus, in the city of Sheridan, all sidewalk maintenance falls on the city.
Kerns said this arrangement was not sustainable long term.
“Cities do not have the resources to repair large amounts of aging sidewalks sufficiently or even maintain snow removal for the entirety of city sidewalks,” Kerns wrote. “There is no logic to granting this statutory benefit to a city manager form of government and not other forms of municipal government.”
The city suggests changing statute so sidewalk maintenance by adjacent property owners is allowed in all forms of city government.
Local tax collection
The city depends on taxes generated within its jurisdiction but has no ability to ensure effective collection, Kerns said. The state is solely responsible for the collection of sales, use and lodging taxes.
States like Colorado have had great luck in instituting a form of “home rule” tax collection where cities collect their own taxes, Kerns said. And it’s likely that this could be viable in Wyoming as well.
“Colorado municipalities have found that there are significant improvements in tax collection in cities where taxes are collected at a local level,” Kerns wrote. “Specifically, local authorities have better insights into businesses that are not paying appropriately or in a timely manner and are more agile in adjusting ordinances to ensure loopholes are closed.
“The city is in a unique position to ensure proper collection of taxes because of its proximity to businesses. Unlike most state employees, city employees live in the area where the taxes are collected. Thus, city employees have more access to information that can only occur through observations and experience.”
The city is asking legislators to draft legislation allowing cities the option to collect sales, excise, use and lodging taxes on behalf of the state.
Personnel files
Current Wyoming statute does not define the term “personnel files,” which can lead to confusion when the city receives public record requests for something like police officer complaint records.
“When a government entity receives a public records request, it is difficult to ascertain what constitutes a personnel file and thus not a public record,” Kerns wrote.
In the draft legislation 21LSO-0163, the Legislature is working to clarify the definition of personnel file. The proposed language limits disclosure if there is an “unwarranted invasion of personal privacy” but allows the release of any documents involving applications, performance ratings and elements of performance for public employees. Kerns said he finds this definition “vague and problematic.”
“Even in the larger cities in Wyoming, most people know each other,” Kerns wrote. “Consequently, any public disclosure of an ‘element of performance’ will allow the individual to be easily identified. For example, if the report said that the City Public Works Director was found to have violated the city alcohol and drug policy, everyone in the community will know who was involved. Thus, the city will be forced to declare that the disclosure would result in an unwarranted invasion of privacy. The proposed change by the Legislature does nothing to resolve the current matter.”
The city recommends further work on the personnel files definition including explaining what types of files do not constitute an “unwarranted invasion of privacy” while further defining “elements of performance.”
Alcohol licenses
Alcohol delivery services have become part of the new normal as a result of COVID-19, and the State Liquor Division has routinely taken the position that local government has the ability to grant alcohol license holders the authority to deliver.
However, the liquor division’s interpretation is directly contrary to Wyoming Statute 12-4-291(a), which states alcohol must be served and sold in the licensed building.
The city is asking for state statute to be clarified to either clearly allow or prohibit alcohol delivery.