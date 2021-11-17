SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host its annual Legislative Forum in Sheridan starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 23, in the Council’s Chambers at Sheridan City Hall, 55 Grinnell Plaza.
The Legislative Forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to schedule time to bring topics before our local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming Legislature.
The public is invited to attend any or all of the presentations.
The schedule of presentations is as follows, though is subject to change:
• 7 a.m., Legislators address
• 7:30 a.m., Sheridan College
• 8 a.m., Sheridan County School District 2
• 8:15 a.m., Sheridan County School District 1
• 8:30 a.m., Sheridan County School District 3
• 8:45 a.m., Q&A time
• 9 a.m., Town of Clearmont
• 9:15 a.m., Town of Dayton
• 9:30 a.m., Town of Ranchester, Joint Powers Board
• 9:45 a.m., Sheridan County Commission
• 10 a.m., CAST
• 10:15 a.m., break
• 10:30 a.m., City of Sheridan
• 11 a.m., SEEDA
• 11:15 a.m., Sheridan County Travel & Tourism
• 11:30 a.m., Impact 307 Sheridan
• 11:45 a.m., additional Q&A
• Noon, lunch
• 12:45 p.m., Sheridan Memorial Hospital
• 1 p.m., Sheridan VA Health Care System
• 1:15 p.m., Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center
• 1:30 p.m., Volunteers of America Northern Rockies
• 1:45 p.m., additional Q&A
• 2 p.m., Child Development Center
• 2:15 p.m., Center for a Vital Community
• 2:30 p.m., Wyoming State Parks and Outdoor Recreation
• 2:45 p.m., break
• 3 p.m., Sheridan County Conservation District
• 3:15 p.m., Uprising
• 3:30 p.m., Powder River Basin Resource Council
• 3:45 p.m., The Hub on Smith
• 4 p.m., Sheridan County Public Library System
• 4:15 p.m., Compass Center for Families
• 4:30 p.m., Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce
For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.