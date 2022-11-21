SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee will host its annual Legislative Forum starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 29 in Sheridan City Council Chambers at City Hall, 55 Grinnell Plaza.
The Legislative Forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming Legislature.
A tentative schedule is included below, but the schedule is subject to change. The forum is free and open to the public.
The tentative schedule includes:
7 a.m., legislator's address
7:30 a.m., Sheridan Memorial Hospital
8 a.m., Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System
8:15 a.m., Volunteers of America Northern Rockies
8:30 a.m., Q&A for health care systems
8:45 a.m., Town of Dayton
9 a.m., Town of Ranchester, Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
9:15 a.m., Town of Clearmont
9:30 a.m., Sheridan County commissioners
9:45 a.m., Sheridan Community Land Trust
10:15 a.m., City of Sheridan Mayor
10:30 a.m., City of Sheridan city operations
10:45 a.m., IMPACT Sheridan
11 a.m., Critical Air Service Team
11:15 a.m., Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority
11:30 a.m., Q&A for economic development
12:45 p.m., Sheridan College
1:15 p.m., Sheridan County School District 1
1:30 p.m., Sheridan County School District 3
1:45 p.m., Q&A for education
2 p.m., Child Development Center
2:15 p.m., Wyoming State Parks and Outdoor Recreation
2:30 p.m., Sheridan County Conservation District
3 p.m., Sheridan County School District 2
3:30 p.m., The Hub on Smith
3:45 p.m., tentatively filled
4 p.m., tentatively filled
4:15 p.m., Powder River Basin Resource Council
4:30 p.m., Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce