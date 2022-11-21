11-23-21 legislative forum 1web.jpg
From left, Wyoming Rep. Barry Crego, R-Buffalo chats with Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan ahead of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Legislators provided information about the upcoming legislative session and heard from 28 community presenters throughout the day.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee will host its annual Legislative Forum starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 29 in Sheridan City Council Chambers at City Hall, 55 Grinnell Plaza.

The Legislative Forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming Legislature.

