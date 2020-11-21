CHEYENNE — The members of the Wyoming House of Representatives and the Wyoming Senate elected their respective leadership and finalized committee assignments for the 66th Wyoming Legislature following party caucuses Nov. 14-15.
Members of leadership will be confirmed, and newly elected legislators will be sworn in in January as provided by the Wyoming Constitution.
For the 2021-2022 biennium, Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, will serve on judiciary. Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan will serve on appropriations.
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, will serve on revenue and travel, recreation, wildlife and cultural resources.
Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, will serve on agriculture and minerals, business and economic development.
In the Senate, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, will serve on appropriations.
Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, will serve on education and minerals, business and economic development.
Assignments for select committees, task forces and other miscellaneous committees will be made available at a later date.