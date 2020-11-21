07-15-2020 Appropriations committee

A screenshot of the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The committee heard specifics of the more than $1.8 billion decline in state revenue. 

CHEYENNE — The members of the Wyoming House of Representatives and the Wyoming Senate elected their respective leadership and finalized committee assignments for the 66th Wyoming Legislature following party caucuses Nov. 14-15.

Members of leadership will be confirmed, and newly elected legislators will be sworn in in January as provided by the Wyoming Constitution. 

For the 2021-2022 biennium, Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, will serve on judiciary. Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan will serve on appropriations.

Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, will serve on revenue and travel, recreation, wildlife and cultural resources. 

Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, will serve on agriculture and minerals, business and economic development.

In the Senate, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, will serve on appropriations.

Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, will serve on education and minerals, business and economic development.

Assignments for select committees, task forces and other miscellaneous committees will be made available at a later date.

