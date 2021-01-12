CHEYENNE — The evening before the official first day of the 66th Legislative Session Tuesday, Republican leaders suggested plans to conduct business in a hybrid method.
The Wyoming Legislature will convene for a one-day virtual meeting Tuesday starting at noon, followed by an address of Gov. Mark Gordon at 2 p.m.
“We are a citizen legislature committed to serving the people of Wyoming,” said House Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Greear, R-Worland. “We continue to draw on examples from other state legislatures and best practices to protect everyone involved in the legislative process, and we encourage residents to work with us to make this a productive General Session. Together we can advance the interests of Wyoming and tackle the tough issues facing our hard-working men, women and families."
A proposed schedule by Republican leaders includes a hybrid method including virtual and in-person meetings as follows:
Jan. 12: Session convened remotely; adjourn until Jan. 27; limited number of bills introduced and referred to standing committees.
Jan. 19-21: Virtual standing committee meetings to consider bills and take public testimony; bills reported with amendments.
Jan. 27: Session reconvenes virtually via Zoom for eight days to consider worked committee bills.
Jan. 29: Cross-over day in eight-day virtual session.
Feb. 1: Final rules for 66th Legislature adopted in both houses.
Feb. 5: Adjournment of eight-day virtual session; presiding officers introduce and refer some bills to standing committees to work week of Feb. 22.
Week of Feb. 22: Up to three days of standing committee meetings.
March 1 to April 2 at midnight: Session reconvened in person if health metrics allow.