CHEYENNE — Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, may face censure in the Wyoming House of Representatives following vulgar comments made while participating in the Legislature’s special session remotely.
Harshman, a former Speaker of the House, said in an in-person apology on the House floor Friday morning, he had walked away from his computer, believing the audio was not active.
But it was, and Harshman could be heard in the House chamber speaking about a fellow legislator.
“Chuck Gray, f***," he was caught saying. "Little f******* [inaudible].”
Harshman noted the comments were a breach of conduct.
“I apologize for that. It’s wrong. I know better than that,” he said Friday, also apologizing for creating a distraction during the session.
As a result of the incident, House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, revoked Harshman’s privileges to participate remotely in the special session that began Tuesday. Barlow pointed out three breaches of conduct — addressing the body without the chair's permission, invoking the name of a member and using language that is inappropriate.
“We don’t have to like each other,” Barlow said. “We don’t even have to maybe trust each other, but it is incumbent that we respect each other because only through that respect do we respect this institution.”
Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, spoke before the House Friday morning, announcing he planned to bring a motion next week to censure “one member and possibly two members.” One member is presumably Harshman, but Bear did not indicate who the second member was.