SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s Telecommunications Act is set to expire in 2025 and legislators have begun work on potential amendments or a replacement bill.
The act was originally passed in 1995 and has gone through several rounds of amendments, though none have been notable since at least 2015.
Originally sparked by a monopoly breakup of AT&T and Bell systems, the act was meant to encourage competition within the telecommunications industry while keeping service costs at a reasonable rate. The act as it exists now has service quality requirements, retail phone rate caps and arbitration for disputes between companies.
Wyoming Universal Service Funds were also authorized by the act. The Wyoming Public Service Commission helps to administer Wyoming and Federal Universal Service Funds. The funds are meant to assist Wyomingites that would normally face high prices or rates for telephone service due to a lack of competition. The funds helped 22,775 people and doing so costs a total of about $2.1 million.
Chris Petry of Wyoming Public Service Commission said the Big Horn Basin is an example of a place where Wyomingites are receiving funds. Phone service bills are dropped to $30 per month for those who receive assistance.
Given the prevalence of cellphones, Universal Service Funds sparked conversation among Joint Interim Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee members Wednesday afternoon.
“It makes sense to me that we’re looking at this whole issue because this subsidy in this day and age sure doesn’t play like the way it did 30 or 40 years ago,” Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said. “I wonder how badly needed this is for all those people… when there’s wireless service and dishes off of every house.”
Jody Levin, speaking on behalf of Verizon and Charter, said the Legislature should have a strong understanding of the act before making any decisions on it, though she recognized it may be outdated.
“We felt that it was important for the Legislature to understand the act before you choose to sunset it,” Levin said. “...So much of the act does need to be modernized and brought up to today’s economic situation.”
Committee Co-Chair Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said there’s work to do on the act, especially because Wyoming needs it to remain or replace it with something similar.
“There are ongoing responsibilities delegated to states by the federal government… we need to be in that space. We can’t just let the act go away,” Case said. “We’ll have to have a discussion down the road about how this subsidy mechanism fits in. Whether it expands from voice services, or whether it goes away and we do something else with the broadband world, they’re going to work on that and anybody can participate if they want.”
Because of its sunset date of July 1, 2025, Case said there’s not a great deal of urgency to amend the act, which gives the committee and Legislature time to consider actions.