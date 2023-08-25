08.25 joint corps.jpg
Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray suggested a draft bill to add a 30 day durational residency requirement for Wyoming voters to be eligible to cast a ballot.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wyoming legislators are considering a draft bill that would require 30 days of residency within the state before a voter may cast a ballot. Most public commenters said this would help ensure the security of Wyoming’s elections.

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray suggested the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee draft legislation to create a 30 day durational residency requirement for Wyoming voters.

