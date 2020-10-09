SHERIDAN — While campaign promises have had a home in politics for decades, the tenor of such promises have shifted in recent months in Wyoming.
Earlier this year, the Wyoming Republican Party announced it would require candidates pledge to support 80% of the party’s platform to receive funding, alienating some more moderate members of the party. Then, last month, a group of Campbell County candidates for Wyoming’s Legislature proposed a “contract” that includes 10 pledges for legislators to adhere to within the statehouse.
The contract includes commitments to: no new taxes; a balanced budget without utilizing the state’s rainy day funds; transparency in state spending; pro-life support; protection of the Second Amendment; increased penalties for sexual crimes against a minor and human trafficking; limits on government’s ability to enforce quarantines and vaccinations; a bill allowing for the recall of all elected officials in the state; a bill allowing family members to visit loved ones in nursing homes; and a voter ID bill.
While not asked to sign onto the contract, Sheridan County legislators had mixed feelings about the Campbell County effort.
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said the contract was meant to be a starting point for county parties to create their own contracts for legislators. He added if the local county party brought forward a similar contract, he would consider it at that time.
But, he added, he did agree with most of the pledges within the Campbell County contract, though he may have worded the pledges differently.
Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, also said he agreed with most of the points called out in the contract. The primary point of disagreement, he said, is that he is not opposed to utilizing the state’s rainy day funds.
“I think it can be a good tool to get everyone on the same page and pulling in the same direction,” Biteman said. “A lot of times the Republican Party, we’re not always pulling in the same direction, so when somebody takes the initiative to come forward with something like a contract for Wyoming or for America, it gives everyone a goal to aspire to and a legislative agenda for us all to rally behind.”
While both Biteman and Jennings said they are not opposed to pledges or “contracts” that legislators may sign on to, other Sheridan County legislators said they wouldn’t sign on to it or pledges like it.
Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said he wouldn’t sign any such contract because his commitment is to the voters within his district.
Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, agreed.
“My pledge to those who elected me is to work hard every day, working with all of the legislators, and after listening to local leaders and constituents to come up with the best possible solutions to our challenges while moving our state forward,” Kinner said, adding that he has no interest in the Campbell County contract.
Kinskey echoed those sentiments and added that contracts or pledges like those proposed by the Campbell County candidates don’t fit for every legislative district.
“I am fortunate to have a conservative district, so that my voting record aligns with what I believe a majority of voters in my district would support,” Kinskey said. “But, that is not true for every district and every Republican office holder across the state of Wyoming.
“In some districts voters are more centrist, and if a Republican is to hold office, they may not be able to hew to a hard conservative stance on all issues,” he added. “In my view, we, as Republicans, need to recognize that and accept that as a better outcome than having a Democrat representing that district in the Wyoming Legislature.”
So while some legislators believe pledges and contracts provide voters with an opportunity to learn where legislators stand on certain issues, Sheridan County’s local delegation is split on their efficacy and effects on the strength of the Republican Party.