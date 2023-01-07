SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan County state legislators explained their opposition to Medicaid expansion during a pre-legislative luncheon hosted by Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. 

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan; Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn; and Rep. Ken Penderraft, R-Sheridan; were the three legislators present out of the full Sheridan County delegation. Sheridanite Cathi Kindt asked legislators, "If there were a solid business case for Medicaid expansion, would you support it?"

