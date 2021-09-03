SHERIDAN — Discussion of five election-related bill drafts — originally slated for four hours — dominated the majority of the first day of the Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions meeting Thursday.
The more than seven-hour-long discussion saw legislators and those giving public comment speaking fervently on both sides of every issue. There were no unanimous votes, and one bill passed with a one-vote margin. Other bills were killed and tabled indefinitely.
Below are some of the highlights of Thursday’s meeting at Sheridan College. The meeting can be viewed in its entirety at the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube page.
Passed onto legislative session: Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots
Passing with a majority vote of 11 to 2, 22LSO-0102 received almost unanimous support among the legislators.
The bill draft alters the timeline for the processing and preparation of absentee ballots prior to an election, according to Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese. Under the proposed change, clerks would have the option to start tabulating absentee ballots on the Thursday or Friday prior to Election Day.
The bill draft comes as counties saw a higher demand for absentee ballots than ever before in 2020, according to Mary Lankford, longtime Sublette County Clerk. During the 2020 election, roughly 46% of the voting public chose to vote absentee. Previously, the highest rate of absentee turnout was in 2016 when 28% of voters were absentee.
Currently, state statute stipulates clerks can’t begin processing absentee ballots until the morning of Election Day, according to Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett. Under that current statute, a high number of absentee ballots can delay the release of election results by hours or even days.
“We anticipate having a high use of absentee ballots in the future after having such a high number from COVID in 2020,” Bartlett said. “The public, the legislature, the candidates — they’re used to receiving the results on election night. Sometimes it’s late — 11 or 12 a.m., but it’s on election night. Some of those counties, like Laramie County, there is no way they’ll be able to process those (absentee ballots) if they can’t start until 7 a.m. on Election Day.”
As outlined in the bill draft, the early processing of absentee ballots will come with a handful of stipulations county clerks must follow, including notifying the Wyoming Secretary of State of their intentions; informing each political party of the date, time and place where elections will occur; and, most importantly, not releasing results of the early tabulation to the public before the end of Election Day.
Security of the early election information was the chief concern of the bill’s critics, such as Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.
“I’m pretty sure this is going to pass, but I care less about when we get the results…than whether the results are right,” Case said. “There are people that would participate in the election process and become judges with the goal of manipulating what happens the next day…That information is available to humans who could manipulate it….That’s my whole point about this.”
In response to concerns, Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, proposed an amendment, which would make it a misdemeanor to release or speak about election results prior to the end of election day. Under the amendment, those who release information would face up to six months in prison or $1,000 in fines.
“It would, I think, be useful to the county clerks in terms of instructing their people that they’ve got to be careful (with releasing election information),” Scott said. “And I think, more importantly, it would give the people involved a good excuse to say ’I can’t tell you that information because there’s a criminal penalty.’”
Scott’s amendment was approved by the committee but will serve as a placeholder at this time as the Legislative Service Office looks into appropriate punishments for those who release election results early.
Passed onto next committee meeting: Runoff elections
In a narrow 7-6 vote, the committee voted to advance a bill draft regarding runoff elections, sponsored by Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, for further consideration during its next meeting.
Neiman’s draft rearranges the election calendar and provides for runoff elections following primaries in which no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes. The top two candidates in the primary would go head-to-head in the runoff and compete for a place on the general election ballot.
If the bill moves forward, primary elections would be held in May followed by the runoff election in August and the general election in November.
A similar bill, brought forth by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, was narrowly defeated by the Wyoming Senate earlier this year. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said Biteman’s bill was not drafted in enough time to generate discussion among those it would impact, including the Secretary of State’s office and county clerks, but he said he was proud of the interim work.
“During the session…it was pretty clear to us, you don’t want to build an airplane while you’re trying to fly it, and you don’t want to build elections while you’re trying to conduct one,” Buchanan said. “…It wouldn’t have been done right, so I pledged to come to management council and your committee and look at that…We wanted to deliver a product to you as the policy makers so that you could make a decision on it.”
The bill draft received overwhelming support from members of the state’s Republican party, who said it was a key step in protecting “election integrity” in the state.
“On behalf of Republicans all over Wyoming, this is the No. 1 issue they feel will contribute mightily to election integrity,” W. Frank Eathorne, chair of the Wyoming Republican Party said. “They truly want to see majority election results. They truly do. They’re not going to let this issue go… Plain and simple, I say to you, please vote for this.”
Despite the party’s enthusiastic support of the bill, legislators expressed multiple concerns from cost — an additional election would cost the state $1.1 million, according to Lankford — to the fact that the filing date for primaries would now coincide with the Legislature’s budget session. Legislators also expressed concern about whether voter participation would drop off with the addition of a third election to the calendar and wondered how a new election would complicate getting ballots to military personnel.
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, also wondered whether the bill had the support of the majority of the state, or just Republican party die-hards. The good news, according to former Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, is the bill comes with a companion bill requiring the approval of a constitutional amendment, amending the time and process for the Legislature to reapportion its members to accommodate holding primary elections in May.
That constitutional amendment, if approved by the Legislature, would have to go to the people for the vote, according to Burns, which will provide great insight into local perspectives on the issue.
“Frankly, I’ve almost always voted for constitutional amendments, because that is where you get the true pulse of the people of Wyoming,” Burns said.
If the runoff elections bill moves forward, it will be implemented no earlier than 2024, according to Buchanan. The date and place for the next discussion of the draft by the corporations committee has not been set at this time.
Tabled indefinitely: Open primaries
The open primaries bill, which the committee decided to table indefinitely, would have allowed any voter to vote for any candidate regardless of party affiliation during the primary election.
The goal of this bill, according to Sheridan resident Gail Symons, was to reduce cross-party voting — in this case, Democrats who voted as Republicans in primaries due to a lack of Democratic candidates for many local offices.
“What really is happening is individuals who care about voting who may otherwise be unaffiliated or Democrat or Libertarian affiliate with Republican and stay there,” Symons said. “We don’t have crossover voting. We have people who have thrown up their hands and said ‘I want to make a difference so I’m going to be a Republican.’ The best thing about the open primary is it eliminates the incentive for that to happen, which actually does clean up how people are affiliated.”
The bill was received poorly among many representatives of the local Republican party — many of whom actually wanted a closed primary, where voters can only vote for candidates of their party.
“We asked a year ago for a closed primary so people can’t go in on election day and switch parties,” Wyoming Republican Party Vice-Chair David Holland said. “We want the Republican primary to be decided by Republican voters and the Democratic primary to be decided by Democrat voters. This bill takes away everything. This bill is not representative of what the people of Wyoming want.”
“I believe the voters have the right to know which direction a candidate is going to go,” Uinta County Republican Party Chair Karl Allred said. “A lot of them don’t know the candidates that well, but when you put a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ behind your name, that’s telling the voters which principles you subscribe to. That’s why we need to have a partisan primary.”
Sheridan resident Jackie McMahan spoke in favor of the bill because it forced voters to make their choices based on ideals and not political affiliation.
“Do different partisans think people can’t identify them by their ideas?” McMahan asked. “If they cannot identify them by their ideas and they need to have a label to identify themselves, then, yes, you probably need a closed primary. If you have an open primary, people have to identify you by your ideas and not just by your label.”
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, agreed.
“We talked about this spectrum of the left and the right, and we all fall somewhere different on that,” Zwonitzer said. “Going out into the marketplace and saying ‘Hey, here’s what I believe. Do you believe the same thing?’ without just holding up my card that says ‘R’ or ‘D’ on there… I think the bill has merit.”
Due to the largely critical reaction among audience members, the committee decided to table the bill.
Killed: Ranked choice voting
Defeated in an 8-5 vote, a bill moving elections to a ranked choice voting system was killed by the committee. In ranked-choice voting, voters are allowed to rank up to five candidates for an office by preference and without regard to political party affiliation.
The key point of opposition to the system, among speakers and legislators, was it was overly confusing and could disenfranchise voters, especially the elderly.
“People find it very confusing,” Eathorne said. “…There is no support for ranked choice voting (in the Republican party).”
“The English have a saying that I think applies for ideas like this, and they say they are too clever by half,” Scott said. “I think that applies here because it confuses too many people.”
Those who spoke in favor of the bill said they liked how it provided voters with multiple options, and several local seniors said they understood the concept well.
“I’m elderly, and I feel like it gives me more options, and I think it encourages turnout from more people,” McMahan said.
“Rather than pigeonholing each person into choosing only one candidate, we are asking them ‘What is your favorite?,’ and ‘What is your second favorite?’” said Nina Hebert, communications director for the Wyoming Democratic Party. “…Right now, I have more options in the ice cream store than I do in a traditional primary.”
Since the bill draft was killed, it will not be reconsidered by this committee next legislative session but may be introduced by individual sponsors.
The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions meeting continues Friday at Sheridan College’s Thorne-Rider Center, Room 8, starting at 8 a.m. While the schedule may be different due to Thursday’s discussion running long, the preliminary schedule included several bill drafts related to the state’s special districts and discussions about redistricting.