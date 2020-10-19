SHERIDAN — Wyoming legislators discussed a wide range of possibilities regarding the future of community college funding Friday.
The meeting represented just the second of the select committee created by the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council to study the topic. All seven of the state’s community colleges, including Northern Wyoming Community College District have faced budget cuts in recent months and expect additional cuts.
Walt Tribley, president of NWCCD, told the committee it had made 10% cuts earlier this year, and has prepared for an additional 10% cut based on direction from the state.
The first round of cuts included NWCCD eliminating the bulk of its athletic programs along with its culinary and hospitality programs, on-campus police department and at least one administration position.
Tribley also discussed aspects of the potential separation of Gillette College from the NWCCD. Campbell County has applied to form its own community college district.
“We have a funding issue,” Tribley said, summarizing the issues leading to Campbell County’s application. He acknowledge that while governance may also play a role in the county’s motives, the main issues come back to funding.
NWCCD is not alone in facing deep cuts. Representatives from other community colleges also voiced concern to the select committee Friday, indicating some of the most prized programs in the state may face cuts in the near future.
Central Wyoming College President Brad Tyndall told the committee CWC has cut custodial staff, recruiters, IT positions, a disabilities coordinator and a business startup intensive program, among other things.
“And what the next 10% looks like is even worse,” Tyndall said. “… So you’re saying well, what programs can we cut?”
Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, noted the role the committee has in solving the problem facing community colleges.
“We’re in a crisis and Management Council has assigned us to do a job,” he said. “The job is not a pleasant one, but we must solve these issues and propose legislation for this next session.”
Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, suggested three areas for the committee to examine — funding, sustainability, equity and governance.
In particular, he recommended the committee examine Title 21, the area of state statute primarily dealing with education, for potential areas of improvement.
Potential changes could include examination of college district service areas, expanded support from counties served by but not taxed by a college district, different options for funding community college districts beyond mill levies and accreditation issues.
In addition, Barlow suggested legislation that will allow for the approval of the creation of a district in Campbell County.
Barlow also indicated there shouldn’t be a rush to push through quick fixes. He said due to the nature of the current funding model, the Legislature likely has two to four years to get to a sustainable solution.
The select committee did not vote on any particular legislation Friday, but indicated another meeting is likely before the legislative session in 2021.