SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 3, headquartered in Clearmont, has been a consistent representation for small school districts statewide. SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui’s testimony Tuesday in front of the Wyoming Legislature Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration meeting helped answer questions of legislators, who passed a draft bill regarding school funding for the upcoming fiscal year with four yes votes from both Senate and House.
Picus Odden and Associates and Activate Research, Inc. prepared a study comparing the inner workings of 10 schools for the recalibration committee. SCSD3 was chosen as one of the 10 highlighted for its positive work with students through evidence-based research.
Auzqui’s testimony in front of legislators Tuesday showed success built over the last three to four years to bring the district to high-performing students with some of the lowest paid teachers in the state. In addition, on paper it seems the district also records the highest cost per student.
With a $100 million budget reduction looming over school districts throughout the state paired with pandemic expenses and general economic decline, Auzqui worried that implementation of the cut would affect the years of progress made in his district.
“More importantly, all it can take is a light switch and we start cutting some things, and we’re going to lose all that momentum that we’ve had for several years,” Auzqui said.
Auzqui credited the district’s success to a difficult but positive culture of teachers willing to sacrifice road hours and personal planning time to effectively teach children with curriculum meticulously aligned with proper standards. Feeding that culture are professional learning communities, where educators improve classroom instruction.
While it seems SCSD3 may have room to cut due to harboring the highest cost per student, lowest salaries for teachers and a small classroom size, Auzqui said the cost-per-student number may be misleading.
“In reality, that’s an economy of scale issue that’s drastically changed because of COVID, and we’re looking to mothballing a school in Arvada,” Auzqui said. “I think that kind of changes it, it kind of shows the demographics...it’s just not a real story with that cost per student.”
Small district enrollment, even before the pandemic, results in teachers having to prepare for multiple grade levels with limited hours to do so during the school day.
“I think we always hang that number out there that might have a cadillac, but the reality is we’re just making ends meet but yet we’re still aligning to what quality instruction is according to that research,” Auzqui said.
Auzqui’s largest takeaway for legislators, regardless of legislative or evidence-based funding models, was to keep the block grant funding model in tact, as it includes an adjustment for small school districts.
“As you start looking at changing the formula or what we’re doing, how that data comes out is critical,” Auzqui said.
While legislators heard testimony from educators around the state, the bill remained as it was from Tuesday morning’s version, which included a motion for the $100 million cut and potential to add a tax to help fund education. Co-chair Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Wyoming School Board Association Executive Director Brian Farmer reminded all these discussions are just the beginning of what’s to come during the general session.
“Co-chairman Sommers said, ‘The conversations you want to happen, will happen. The goal is to have the framework to talk about it,’” Farmer said. “And Mr. Chairman, I believe that the bill that’s before you does that. I think you have a good place to talk about these various pieces, and I look forward to those conversations.”