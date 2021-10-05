SHERIDAN — As part of the statewide process required after each national census, local legislators have started discussing options for redistricting that include eliminating split ballots and moving some Sheridan County precincts into different Wyoming House districts within Sheridan and Johnson counties.
Legislators have worked with Sheridan and Johnson County staff and members of the Legislative Service Office to develop various scenarios that would better balance the number of voters each Wyoming legislator represents.
According to statewide redistricting principles, the goal is to ensure the state is following the “one person, one vote” idea, with the population of election districts substantially equal, which has been defined as a range of deviation of 10%. According to the LSO, the ideal population for each of the state’s 60 single-member House districts is 9,614 people, with the deviation falling 5% above or below that number.
Currently, in Sheridan and Johnson County, two of the four House districts are currently within the deviation standard and one of the two Senate districts fall within that standard. But, House District 51 — currently represented by Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn — needs to shed constituents and House District 40 — currently represented by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, needs to gain constituents.
All six local legislators attended a public meeting Monday at Sheridan College to present various scenarios to achieve the redistricting principles and garner feedback from community members.
The six scenarios presented included:
• Scenario A — maintaining the current boundaries, an option that does not comply with the redistricting principles
• Scenario B — fixing all split ballots currently in place, which does not comply with the redistricting principles
• Scenario C — fixing split ballots and moving precinct 3-3 (located primarily between Holy Name Church properties and Loucks Street) to House District 29, which does not comply fully with the redistricting principles
• Scenario D — fixing split ballots, moving precinct 3-3 to House District 30, moving precinct 2-2 (located primarily between Main Street and Highland Avenue around Kendrick Park) and moving precinct 19-01 (centered around U.S. 14 East of Sheridan) to House District 40. This option does put all four House districts and therefore both Senate districts, within the 5% plus or minus range.
• Scenario E — fixing most split ballots, moving precinct 3-3 to House District 30, creating a split ballot by moving part of precinct 04-03 (located on the southeast portion of the city of Sheridan) to precinct 4-4 within House District 29 and moving precinct 8-1 (which encompasses Story) to House District 40. This option would also meet the deviation standard of 5% but would require the county redrawing precinct boundaries to avoid split ballots.
• Scenario F — fixing split ballots, moving precinct 3-3 to House District 29 and precinct 8-1 to House District 40.
“We haven’t settled on anything,” Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said Monday. “We don’t even agree on any one of these, we’re waiting to hear what you have to say.”
In addition to the six scenarios presented, Western noted that the idea of at-large districts have also been discussed. Such districts would mean anyone within Sheridan or Johnson counties could potentially run for any of the seats available, no matter where they live. Voters, too, would vote for all of the legislators rather than only those within their district.
While some in the audience said they were glad that idea was not included in the six scenarios presented Monday, another audience member said she hoped the idea wasn’t dismissed completely.
Former Sen. Bruce Burns also attended a portion of Monday’s meeting, noting that redistricting in Sheridan and Johnson counties has not been as difficult as other areas of the state in the past.
“It’s mainly tweaks,” he said of the changes needed.
The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee of the Wyoming Legislature will meet Oct. 6 to hear feedback from each of the state’s 10 redistricting regions. Then, the committee will draft recommended statewide redistricting plans to be introduced in the 2022 session of the Wyoming Legislature.
Constituents can continue to weigh in on the statewide redistricting process and explore various scenarios through wyoleg.gov.