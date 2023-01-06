SHERIDAN — Local state legislators briefed attendees on the upcoming Legislative session Wednesday, sharing personal priorities of bills they intend to follow and support.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said the state of Wyoming currently has “way too much money,” citing $4 billion in cash available. Kinskey currently serves as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“What happens when you have way too much money?” Kinskey posed. “There’s a lot of pressure to spend it.”
Kinskey said he intends on saving the one-time funds from the federal government to help alleviate impending busts.
In addition to squirreling away a large portion of the funds, Kinskey said he intended to support legislation providing tax rebates to citizens to alleviate high property tax rates following the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he intends on supporting legislation that focuses on a permanent tax break on property taxes until the costs return to pre-inflation amounts.
Finally, he noted support for community colleges.
“I think we need to invest in our future, which means we have to invest in our community colleges. The University of Wyoming never has trouble getting money. The community colleges are just perpetually starved, and that’s where all the training goes,” Kinskey said. “It’s the last great bargain in the nation. Look at how much university education costs. Community colleges are a bargain and we need to get the resources to them so they can deliver a trained workforce. That’s how you win economic development now is (a community) with a trained workforce.”
Rep. Ken Pendergraft, R-Sheridan, is the only newly elected legislator from Sheridan County and said in the interim he worked on forming relationships and learning about several pieces of legislation, in addition to understanding legislative processes ahead of the general session.
He continued to stand on his campaign promises of more liberty for Wyoming residents, backed by his intention to bring forward the Wyoming Sovereignty Act, a bill that nullifies unconstitutional mandates from the federal government operating in Wyoming.
“It gives us some sort of pathway to relief,” Pendergraft said. “This is a difficult thing to achieve.”
Pendergraft said he understood the bill was unlikely to pass this year, but he said it will bring awareness and allow the idea to “percolate.”
He said he was also interested in cosponsoring a bill that disallows entities like China to buy American farmland specifically in Wyoming, supporting an acquisition-based property tax system and a bill that would “add liberty to home-schoolers or alternative-schoolers,” essentially bringing state law up to date with what’s already happening in the state, he said.
He agreed with Kinskey in investing the extra dollars at hand.
Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, was the final legislator in attendance at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce pre-legislative luncheon Wednesday, agreeing with the need for relief or changes in the property tax system to allow for lowered taxes in that area.
With the influx of cash at hand, Western said he intends to focus on allocating funds to one-time asks rather than recurring expenses.
“My concern with recurring expenditures is, ‘OK, how do we pay for these during the down years, because the bust is coming,’” Western said. “We all know this. History shows this. How are we going to pay for those things when that comes? Because if we don’t think about that now and we enact all these programs and whatever they may be, all of a sudden the bust happens and those people are out of a job, and that makes it all that much more painful.”
Finally, Western said he aims at supporting legislation that helps the state of Wyoming remain solvent, as the state faced insolvency shortly after COVID-19 plagued the nation.
“I think the central debate in this session and in every session — which it is a tough one — is how do we want to reinvent ourselves economically?” Western said. “What kind of economic future do we want to have? (Our current coal, oil and gas businesses) are amazing and I want them to continue to perpetuity, but how can we also diversify our economy?”
Legislators convene Jan. 10 in Cheyenne.
For more information or to follow bills local legislators are sponsoring, see wyoleg.gov and search individual bills or individual legislators.
Within each legislator’s profile is a tab listing all the bills each legislator sponsored. Contact information for each legislator is also available on the website under their individual profiles.