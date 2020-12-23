SHERIDAN — Wyoming legislators met close to the Christmas holiday this week to hopefully turn around bills regarding school finance recalibration based on information from contracted consultants Picus Odden & Associates and local educators over the course of the year. What came out of day one of the meetings included beginning discussions on draft legislation regarding the school funding model and a budget reduction for the upcoming school years.
“I appreciate all the contributions that have been made by the educators of Wyoming to this process, as well as the consultants and our own staff,” Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said, who serves as co-chair for the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration. "Hopefully in the next day and a half we can get a bill and get it out to the floor in fulfillment of our obligation to see that public education is adequately funded.”
Several bill drafts were presented Monday, but co-chair Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, started by proposing a motion to accept the legislative model instead of the evidence-based funding model presented, along with a $100 million reduction in the state education budget, with reductions reflected based on average daily membership numbers.
Sommers’ suggested alterations to the working draft of the bill was met with questions on the equality of cuts across districts but eventually was voted 9-2 in favor of the motion, to which Legislative Service Office staff drafted a bill for discussion by the public and working over by legislators in Tuesday’s continuation of the committee meeting.
The $100 million reduction based on the legislative model of funding, which is a cost-based model legislators have approved and accepted for several years, equal dollars per ADM per district, according to Sommers.
“The foundation program amount for each district shall be adjusted by calculating a per ADM reduction by dividing $100 million by the total statewide ADM calculated under state statute,” the draft legislation, crafted by the LSO Monday afternoon, said. “Each district’s foundation program amount shall be reduced by subtracting the product of a district’s ADM calculated under state statute multiplied by the per ADM reduction amount under this subsection.”
As a example, LSO staff generalized cuts for different district sizes. A school district with 10,000 ADM would see a total annual reduction of $10,869,565, or $1,087 per ADM. Likewise, a school district with 100 ADM would see a total annual reduction of $108.69, or $1,087 per ADM, LSO’s Matthew Wilmarth presented. Before the motion was accepted and a new bill drafted, Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, questioned continuing with the legislative model versus the evidence-based model.
“It seems to me the evidence-based model will give us firmer grounds to stake our ground out, if you would, as the Legislature,” Bebout said, asking for clarity on why the motion disregarded the evidence-based model for the legislative model in funding.
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, mentioned the years of relying on the legislative model vs. the cost-based model and agreed with the motion, eventually voting yes.
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, both verbalized disagreements with the model and blatant $100 million cut to the budget without statistics explaining the number to back it up.
“To just take a dollar figure and cut from it, no longer in my mind goes along to being cost-based, and therefore, what our charge is,” Connolly said.
Including a specific dollar amount plus the wide-sweeping ADM number to go by for cuts caused Connolly to reject the bill as it stood, as did Rothfuss.
“That is disproportionate between districts,” Connolly said.
Co-chair Sommers said the model reflects as equal of a split for each district as possible, as other options — like increasing class size — hurts some districts more than others.
“It was an intent to try to make it an as equal as possible cut without trying to value big and small,” Sommers said.
Legislators continued conversations on other bills Monday and received public comment Tuesday, in addition to working bills for the general session.