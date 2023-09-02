SHERIDAN — Wyoming legislators discussed several possible changes to diesel fuel tax administration Thursday during a Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs Committee meeting in Casper.
The draft bill discussed at length would increase the diesel fuel tax by a currently unknown amount and authorize a process for people to seek a refund of the increased tax up to the lesser of either the registration fee or license tax paid. Wyoming Department of Transportation Fuel Tax Administration Program Manager Wayne Hassinger estimated there could be as many as 80,000 refunds distributed, which would require up to six additional employees.
The diesel fuel tax in Wyoming currently sits at 24 cents. WYDOT Chief Financial Officer Dennis Burn said the department would see an increased net revenue of about $1.6 million for each cent the diesel fuel tax increases.
Multiple committeemembers said the diesel fuel tax increase should be contingent upon the refund process remaining.
“...We need to include language that clearly states that if any part of this reimbursement program that we’re talking about with registration fees fails, that this said tax increase fails,” Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, said. “I would not vote for something that can be gutted by the courts and then we’re stuck with a tax increase without a rebate program. That’s my concern.”
The Wyoming Trucking Association would support a fuel tax increase across the board, rather than an increase only for diesel fuel.
“We feel like there’s already a built-in differential with diesel just based on the number of gallons a diesel commercial vehicle uses versus the number of gallons a passenger vehicle (uses) to go the same (number) of miles,” said Sheila Foertsch, president and CEO of Wyoming Trucking Association.
Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, echoed Kolb’s sentiment that the proposed bill should not be severable, meaning if the rebate program is struck down for any reason, so is the increased tax.
WYDOT Director Darin Westby suggested the simplest option would be to eliminate the rebate portion of the bill discussed.
“The easy button on this is just: increase the fuel tax, eliminate the rebate,” Westby said. “That would be the easy button, it’s probably not the most palatable button to the dais but, that’s the easy button.”
Boner said a close second to the easy button would be an overall reduction of registration fees to go along with an increased fuel tax.
The bill was laid over until the committee’s next meeting, though Chair Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said it’s unlikely to be discussed again and requested committee direction for legislation related to diesel fuel tax.
Boner proposed a draft bill to reduce the state registration fee for all vehicles by $20 and increasing the fuel tax as a whole enough to allow WYDOT revenue to remain the same, a figure he roughly estimated to be 2 cents.
Kolb also proposed a draft bill to eliminate state registration fees for diesel vehicles and increase the diesel fuel tax enough to allow WYDOT revenue to remain the same, a figure he roughly estimated to be 5 cents.
Both proposed draft bills will likely be discussed during the committee’s next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 2 and 3 in Cheyenne.