08.25 joint corps.jpg
Buy Now

Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs committeemembers discussed several options to change provisions relating to fuel tax administration during their meeting Thursday.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wyoming legislators discussed several possible changes to diesel fuel tax administration Thursday during a Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs Committee meeting in Casper.

The draft bill discussed at length would increase the diesel fuel tax by a currently unknown amount and authorize a process for people to seek a refund of the increased tax up to the lesser of either the registration fee or license tax paid. Wyoming Department of Transportation Fuel Tax Administration Program Manager Wayne Hassinger estimated there could be as many as 80,000 refunds distributed, which would require up to six additional employees.

Tags

Recommended for you